Baftas: Capaldi credits success to 'being born in Scotland'
Peter Capaldi credited his success to "being born in Scotland" in his Scottish Baftas acceptance speech.
The former Doctor Who actor won Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television, one of the awards' highest accolades.
He thanked The Thick of It writer Armando Iannuci as well as his parents, who taught him "everything I know".
Capaldi also gave a nod to fellow Scot and the new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, who was nominated for best actor.
Holding the award, he said: "I think this is really an award for getting lucky, for being lucky enough to be born in Scotland."
Speaking about his parents, Capaldi added: "I wish they could be here tonight but they were short-staffed in the chip shop.
"They taught me everything I know; the real Scottish virtues of hard work and sarcasm - which have got me through."
Turning to Gatwa, who was nominated for his role in Sex Education, Capaldi said: "Ncuti knows this already, because I can see it in his heart and see him, but he's about to discover how beautiful and wonderful and cosmic the human race can really be.
"And also he'll be able to spot an anorak in his peripheral vision, 50 yards, and he'll have to find out what to do."
Gatwa lost out to Dougray Scott who won for his role in Crime, however he told the BBC "it's always very nice to be recognised by Bafta Scotland".
On taking over from Jodie Whittaker as the next Doctor, he added "it's going to be amazing".
"The drama school just down the road taught me everything I know, I'm using all of that information in my scripts," he said.
"It's going to be the same show we know and love but it's going to be elevated to another level."
Capaldi, 64, also thanked Local Hero director Bill Forsyth, who gave him the breakthrough role of a naïve oil industry executive at age 24.
He said: "Forty years ago I was just up here (in Glasgow) as an art student, living off pakora and lager for breakfast.
"Bill Forsyth scooped me up and put me in Local Hero.
"It was an act of kindness and confidence that baffled me and much of the industry to this day, but I wouldn't be here without him and nor would a lot of others."
His speech ended with a warm salute to his wife Elaine.
Hoyle win 'brilliant'
The ceremony celebrating Scottish film also saw Neil Forsyth's thriller series Guilt receive awards for the television script and for the writer/creator categories.
Actor Mark Bonnar who plays Max in the series told the BBC: "I think Neil deserves it - it's a fantastic show it's always a huge pleasure to be a part of. It's my favourite show to watch as well as to be in."
The team also took home the best actress in television award in this year's ceremony, which was won by Phyllis Logan for her performance as Maggie.
Best male actor went to Jack Lowden for his portrayal of Siegfried Sassoon in Benediction, where he starred alongside Capaldi.
The best actress in film award was scooped by Izuka Hoyle as Camille in hit British film Boiling Point.
Speaking after the awards, Lowden, who was nominated for best actor alongside co-star Capaldi and guilt's Mark Bonnar, said: "Mark and Peter and peerless in their dramatic and comedic ability.
"To me they are what makes Scottish actors so unique. It was so wonderful to be mentioned in the same bracket as them."
He described Hoyle's win as "brilliant," adding: "Izuka, I am her biggest fan. She's the future of Scottish film and TV, as is Lauren Lyle."
On her award, Hoyle said she was most excited about seeing Brian Cox, who presented her award.
She said: "Scotland is pulling out all the stops in terms of their work towards racism and homophobia, and I am so proud to be Scottish and so proud to be recognised for some form of contribution towards my industry. It's just insane."
The winners list in full
ACTOR FILM
MARK BONNAR Operation Mincemeat
PETER CAPALDI Benediction
WINNER - JACK LOWDEN Benediction
ACTRESS FILM
WINNER - IZUKA HOYLE Boiling Point
MARLI SIU Our Ladies
TILDA SWINTON The Souvenir Part II
ACTOR TELEVISION
JACK DOCHERTY Scot Squad Hogmanay Special
NCUTI GATWA Sex Education
WINNER - DOUGRAY SCOTT Crime
ACTRESS TELEVISION
CAITRÍONA BALFE Outlander
SURANNE JONES Vigil
WINNER - PHYLLIS LOGAN Guilt
DIRECTOR - FACTUAL
JACK COCKER Runrig: There Must Be A Place
JOHN MACLAVERTY The Mystery Of Anthrax Island
WINNER - MATT PINDER The Hunt For Bible John
DIRECTOR - FICTION
MAX MYERS Shetland
ISABELLE SIEB Vigil
WINNER - JAMES STRONG Vigil
ENTERTAINMENT
WINNER - BIFFY CLYRO 'A CELEBRATION OF ENDINGS' Oscar Sansom, Simon Neil, Beth Allan - Forest of Black/BBC Four
THE BRILLIANT WORLD OF TOM GATES Production Team - TG Entertainment Ltd., Wild Child Animation, Black Camel Productions/Sky Kids
RICHARD OSMAN'S HOUSE OF GAMES Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, Sarah Boyce, John Smith - Remarkable Television/BBC Two
FACTUAL SERIES
WINNER - DARREN MCGARVEY'S ADDICTIONS Harry Bell, Emma Fentiman, Jack Cocker, Sileas MacInnes - Tern Television Productions /BBC Scotland
RESCUE: EXTREME MEDICS Production Team - Firecrest Films/Channel 4
SCOTLAND'S SACRED ISLANDS WITH BEN FOGLE Harry Bell, Craig Collinson, Ceara East, Clyde Wallbanks - Tern Television Productions/BBC Scotland
FEATURE FILM
WINNER - DYING TO DIVORCE Sinead Kirwan, Chloë Fairweather, Andrea Cuadrado, Paul Dosaj
OUR LADIES Brian Coffey, Michael Caton-Jones, Laura Viederman
REBEL DYKES Production Team
FEATURES
A COUNTRY LIFE FOR HALF THE PRICE WITH KATE HUMBLE Production Team - Raise the Roof Productions/Channel 5
EXTRAORDINARY ESCAPES WITH SANDI TOKSVIG Sandi Toksvig, Steph Harris, Julie Grant, Ed St Giles - Tuesday's Child Scotland/Channel 4
WINNER - MIRIAM AND ALAN: LOST IN SCOTLAND Production Team - Blink Films/Channel 4
GAME
WINNER - HERCULE POIROT: THE FIRST CASES Development Team - Blazing Griffin
THE LONGEST WALK Alexander Tarvet
STRANGE SICKNESS William Hepburn, Jackson Armstrong, Katharine Neil, Alana Bell - Common Profyt Games Ltd
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
DIRTY BUSINESS (DISCLOSURE) Production Team - BBC Scotland
THE TRUTH ABOUT BREWDOG (DISCLOSURE) Kevin Anderson, Mark Daly, Myles Bonnar, Shelley Jofre - BBC Scotland
WINNER - THE TRUTH ABOUT NIKE & ADIDAS (DISPATCHES) Production Team - Firecrest Films/Channel 4
SHORT FILM & ANIMATION
THE BAYVIEW Daniel Cook, Marcy Paterson
GROOM Leyla Josephine Coll-O'Reilly, Laura McBride, Lorena Pages, Jack Goessens
WINNER - TOO ROUGH Sean Lìonadh, Alfredo Covelli, Ross McKenzie
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
BEING MUM WITH MND Production Team - Lion Television Scotland/BBC Scotland
WINNER - THE HERMIT OF TREIG Production Team - Aruna Productions/BBC Scotland
SCOTLAND THE RAVE Graeme Armstrong, Liam McArdle, Carlin Wallace, Pauline Law - IWC Media/BBC Scotland
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
BATTLE FOR THE BLACK SWAN (DRAIN THE OCEANS) Production Team - Mallinson Sadler Productions/National Geographic
DOLLY: THE SHEEP THAT CHANGED THE WORLD Harry Bell, Graeme Hart, Gary Scott, Katie Chapman - Tern Television Productions/BBC Scotland
WINNER - THE HUNT FOR BIBLE JOHN Matt Pinder, Audrey McColligan, Paul McGinness, Iain Scollay - Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland
TELEVISION SCRIPTED
WINNER - GUILT Production Team - Expectation, Happy Tramp/BBC Scotland
SCREW Rob Williams, Tom Vaughan, Sarah Brown, Brian Kaczynski - STV Studios/Channel 4
VIGIL Production Team - World Productions/BBC One
WRITER FILM/TELEVISION in partnership with Screen Scotland
TOM EDGE Vigil
WINNER - NEIL FORSYTH Guilt
STEPHEN GREENHORN Around the World in 80 Days
AUDIENCE AWARD in partnership with Screen Scotland
YONG-CHIN BRESLIN Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star
BRIAN COX Succession
NCUTI GATWA Sex Education
WINNER - SAM HEUGHAN Outlander
HAZEL IRVINE Tokyo 2020 Olympics
RICHARD RANKIN Outlander