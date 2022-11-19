Police hunt two men after Maryhill attempted murder
- Published
Police are trying to trace two suspects after an attack on a man in Glasgow.
Emergency services were called to Guthrie Street in Maryhill at about 05:45 on Saturday where a man was seriously hurt.
A 40-year-old was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and treated for life-threatening injuries. His condition there is described as stable.
Detectives are looking for two men in connection with the assault which they are treating as attempted murder.
Both suspects are described as white. One was of stocky build and was dressed in all black while the other was slim and wearing a white jacket with possibly a "Just Eat" logo and a yellow cap.
Det Sgt Stephen Palmer said: "A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this attack and we are appealing for information to help trace those responsible.
"I would ask if you recognise these men from the descriptions or were in the Maryhill area around the time of the incident and saw anyone acting suspicious, that you come forward and speak to police.
"Any motorists who have dashcam footage that could assist with our inquiries, please get in touch."