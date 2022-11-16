Scotland named world's best golf destination
The home of golf has had to wait nearly 500 years - but Scotland has finally been named the sport's best destination in the world.
The country credited with inventing the game in the 16th Century won the accolade at the World Golf Awards in Abu Dhabi.
It was the first time in six years that the global tourism prize wasn't awarded to Portugal.
And Scotland made it a unique double by also scooping the European award.
It comes at the end of a year in which Scotland - in the shape of the iconic Old Course at St Andrews - hosted the 150th Open Championship.
But the world's most famous course had to settle for a supporting role when it came to being named Scotland's best.
That award went to Prestwick golf course, with the King's course at Gleneagles, Kittocks at Fairmont St Andrews and the Ailsa at Turnberry pushing it close.
Bryce Ritchie, the editor of Bunkered magazine, said it was a success story for everyone involved in golf in Scotland.
He told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme: "It seemed like we would never wrestle this title off Portugal.
"But if it wasn't for the weather, we'd win it every year."
The winners of the World Golf Awards, which is in its ninth year, are chosen by tour operators, members of the media and fans from around the globe.
Dermot Synnott, director of global partnerships for the World Golf Awards, said: "Scottish golf tourism is thriving, and Scotland is a bucket list destination for most golfers around the world.
"It offers a vast range of parkland and links options across all its regions, so the travelling golfer really is spoilt for choice."
Tourism bosses estimate that golf is worth nearly £300m a year to the Scottish economy.
Visit Scotland chief executive Malcolm Roughead said: "These awards are a fitting end to an extra special year for golf in Scotland and fantastic recognition for all the people who work so hard to grow and enhance our reputation as the home of golf.
"Every year, we welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors eager to play our great golf courses and relax in our accommodation after a day's golf, enjoying local produce and visiting nearby attractions."
