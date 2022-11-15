Third of health and care workers have winter Covid and flu booster jabs
Just over a third of all health and social care workers in Scotland have had their winter Covid and flu jabs, official figures show.
A total of 74,026 frontline workers have received a Covid booster, while 113,878 have had a flu jab.
Previous Public Health Scotland data showed uptake of 39% among health staff but just 20% in care workers.
Across Scotland, 2,726,478 jabs have been given since the winter vaccine programme launched in September.
As of the week ending 6 November, 1,356,693 people had received a flu vaccination and 1,369,785 had received a Covid booster.
It comes as the government has made a fresh call for people over the age of 50 to come forward for winter vaccination.
Everyone aged 50 to 64 with no underlying health problems can book an appointment on the NHS Inform website.
They can also be rescheduled online - with the national helpline 0800 030 8013 available for those without internet access.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the uptake for both the Covid booster and flu jab had been "very high".
But she said Covid was still circulating in the community and vaccination was as important now as it ever had been.
After receiving her own boosters, Ms Sturgeon said: "Part of the reason that we have been able to get back to a life that is much more normal and stop talking about Covid as much is because of vaccination.
"It's because so many of us now have the protection that vaccine gives us. If that drops, then Covid will take advantage of that and start to infect even more people than it already is.
"Uptake is very high - certainly comparable to previous rounds - but there's no room for complacency.
"As long as there are some people who could be vaccinated and are not, they are at greater risk than they would otherwise be."