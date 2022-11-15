Scotland's papers: French fugitive arrested and Buckfast sales soar

Scotland's papers: French fugitive arrested and Buckfast sales soarPublished26 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A mixed bag of front pages hit the stands in Scotland this morning, with The Herald boasting an exclusive on the arrest - in Scotland - of a wanted French Holocaust denier. Vincent Reynouard was apprehended at an address in Fife on Thursday after fleeing France following a conviction under anti-Nazi laws.Image caption, According to The Scotsman, sales of tonic wine Buckfast and the fortified wine MD 20/20 have soared despite the introduction of minimum pricing laws. The figures from a Public Health Scotland report show certain high-strength, cheap drinks showed an increase in sales.Image caption, "Salmond lawyer suspended" says the Daily Record's headline as it reports on disciplinary action against a lawyer who represented the former first minister in court. It reports that Gordon Jackson KC has the right to appeal a five-month ban.Image caption, The Scottish Daily mail leads with "Rishi's £4bn warships boost for the Clyde", reporting that the prime minister has confirmed a deal to build five more warships on the Clyde to boost Britain's defence fleet. it says the contract for the advanced Type 26 frigates was handed to BAE Systems and could support 3,500 jobs.Image caption, The Scottish edition of the Daily Telegraph claims to have seen documents which show the NHS is planning to "fast-track" irreversible surgery for transgender patients. The front page also carries the Buckfast story.Image caption, The Times leads with more speculation about the Autumn Statement. It says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is to prioritise support for the poorest and boost the living wage "from £9.50 an hour to about £10.40 an hour". According to the paper, eight million households will also receive cost of living payments worth up to £1,100 a year.Image caption, "Rishi gets it" says the Scottish Daily Express, saying the PM has given the "strongest signal yet" that he will protect the pensions triple lock. It quotes Mr Sunak has saying he has "pensioners at the forefront of my mind".Image caption, Sir Keir Starmer gives an interview to the i newspaper, saying that big businesses and wealthy non-domicile individuals should be paying for the "£60bn black hole in public finances". He also says businesses including Amazon and Google should take the brunt of costs, not lower earners.Image caption, The conviction of an Italian tourist for causing the deaths of five people, including his toddler son, in a crash on the A96 in Moray in 2018, is the top story in the P&J. Alfredo Ciociola was jailed for careless driving and driving a minibus on the wrong side of the road in the devastating incident.Image caption, A roads story also leads The Courier, which highlights a delay in plans to dual the notorious A9. The paper says a blueprint for the project was due last year but that transport chiefs are now reassessing the project due to budgetary issues.Image caption, "Sickening" is the headline in the Edinburgh Evening News as it reports on a war memorial in the city being set on fire less than 24 hours after wreaths were laid for Remembrance Sunday.Image caption, The Metro reports the same headline which quotes First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who had laid a wreath at the war memorial. It says police are checking CCTV images in the hunt for those responsible.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with a story about a Dundee paedophile who is finally behind bars after going on the run for eight years. William Dempster was found in Thailand.Image caption, A story about a woman whose miscarriage led to the discovery that she had cancer is the top story in the Glasgow Times.Image caption, The Evening Express says Aberdeen’s ebikes boss has hit out at “youth gangs” who allegedly destroyed bicycles that had been abandoned in Torry. Last week, 200 ebikes arrived at 40 locations across the city after the project was created through a partnership with the Big Issue and Norwegian bike hire company ShareBike, but less than a week into the scheme many of the bikes have been vandalised.Image caption, "Living the stream" is The Scottish Sun's lead, which celebrates Lewis Capaldi overtaking Ed Sheeran with the most-streamed song in the UK. Someone You Loved knocked Shape of You off the top spot after passing 562 million streams.Image caption, And the Daily Star of Scotland reports on a shortage of eggs and its impact on traditional breakfasts. 