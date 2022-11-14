Scotland's papers: More tax for all and Army on alert in 999 crisis

Scotland's papers: More tax for all and Army on alert in 999 crisisPublished1 minute agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Speculation over what is in Jeremy Hunt's Autumn statement makes a few of the front pages after the chancellor's round of interviews on Sunday. "We'll all pay more tax" is the Metro's headline as it reports that billions will also be cut from public spending. Mr Hunt refused to rule out a new era of austerity, says the paper, but says he hinted that the pensions triple lock would stay.Image caption, The same story leads the i newspaper, which highlights a warning from PM Rishi Sunak that the UK could face another financial "meltdown" without tax hikes and cuts to spending. Its front page summary says Mr Hunt will do away with energy bill help for everyone in April when he will only give assistance to the most vulnerable.Image caption, Mr Hunt's warning that everyone will have to make sacrifices to get the country through "very choppy waters" ahead, is the line the Scottish Daily Express takes. The paper notes the chancellor acknowledged his plans were "horrible", while hinting NHS funding could be safe from the coming budget cuts.Image caption, In The National, the leader of the UK’s largest trade union accuses the UK government of “deliberately running down the NHS”. Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, said she fears the path is being laid for an “organisation” to be appointed to take over the NHS, the paper reports.Image caption, The other main story of the day - the crisis in the NHS - makes the front of The Scotsman. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has warned staff "we don't have any more money" for pay deals, the lead story reports. The page also carries an image of Sunday's Remembrance service in Edinburgh.Image caption, The NHS is also the P&J's top story with the headline: "Strike action inevitable". It also highlights Mr Yousaf's comments, quoting him as saying he may be powerless to take the action needed to stop NHS strikes going ahead. He says there is "not one penny more" available despite walk out plans of ambulance staff, paramedics and nurses.Image caption, Humza Yousaf has put the Army on standby to cover during ambulance strikes, writes the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper says the health secretary has admitted the looming crisis could force him to make a formal request for military aid.Image caption, The Scottish edition of The Daily Telegraph looks to developments in Ukraine. Writing for the paper, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls Russia a "rogue state" over its invasion and attacks President Vladimir Putin over his failure to explain his actions at the G20. The prime minister writes ahead of the summit in Indonesia, saying that the UK and its allies will "not let our economic future be held hostage" by Russia.Image caption, The UK and France are set to sign a security deal aiming to stem the number of people crossing the English Channel on small boats, according to the Times. The paper says more than 40,000 people have made the dangerous sea journey so far this year, with the new deal set to mean British officials will be stationed in French control rooms and share intelligence for the first time.Image caption, Nearly half of businesses in the Highlands and Islands say a lack of reliable transport links presents a severe risk to their future viability, says Monday's Herald, amid continuing problems with vital ferry services. The report says unreliable ferries "could see future investment in key industries such as renewables and aquaculture go elsewhere" and see the area miss out on jobs and revenue.Image caption, Scottish sheriffs are criticised in The Scottish Sun for attending a conference at a luxury hotel. The paper claims the overnight event left courts "struggling to operate" and says victims of crime will be "looking for answers" as a backlog of cases sits at 17,000. The paper also promotes an interview with Cristiano Ronaldo on its front page.Image caption, The Daily Record reveals that Rod Stewart turned down a fee of £1m to play in Qatar. The singer said he refused to play because of the World Cup host's human rights record, commenting that "it's not right to go".Image caption, "Gutted" is the one-word headline in the Evening Telegraph as it pictures the aftermath of a devastating fire in a listed building in Dundee. Crews battled the blaze at the former Robertson's furniture shop for nine hours.Image caption, The Courier pictures the fire at its height and reports that the fire may have been started deliberately. Police are investigating and there are no reported casualties.Image caption, A stalking court case makes the front of Monday's Evening Express.Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland reports that £265,000 has been spent on champagne and beer in a year at Westminster. The paper notes that this booze spending in the bars of Parliament comes at a time that the rest of the country is struggling with the rising cost of living.Image caption, A violent "thug" attacked a 12-year-old boy then pushed a 10-year-old girl weeks after being released on bail, says The Glasgow Times. The paper reports on the abuse case which left the boy with a bloody nose and lips.Image caption, And a planned revamp of Edinburgh's George Street is the top story in The Evening News. The £36m plans would not leave space for pop-up venues and attractions, the paper reports, meaning Christmas events may require a rethink.