Scotland falls silent to remember war dead
Crowds gathered across Scotland on Remembrance Sunday to commemorate those who lost their lives in conflict.
The country joined the rest of the UK by falling silent for two minutes to remember the servicemen and women who have died since the First World War.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon joined mourners in Edinburgh to mark a "particularly poignant" memorial event.
She was among many who laid wreaths of poppies at war memorials across the UK.
In Edinburgh, members of the three branches of the Armed Forces marched down the Royal Mile before a short service took place outside the city chambers.
A two-minute silence was observed after the one o'clock gun was fired from Edinburgh Castle at 11:00.
Edinburgh's lord provost Robert Aldridge laid a wreath of poppies on behalf of the city council, followed by the first minister on behalf of the Scottish government.
Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone placed a wreath on behalf of the Scottish parliament.
Representatives from a number of other organisations also came forward to pay their respects.
Ahead of the event, the first minister said it was important to remember those who made the "ultimate sacrifice" to secure freedom.
Ms Sturgeon said: "I think it is particularly poignant that people are gathering together to remember in large numbers, in a way that hasn't been possible for the last few years.
"Remembrance has continued during Covid but, of course, these big-scale events have not been possible."
Among those in attendance were World War Two veterans - fewer in number as each year goes by - and those who have served in more recent conflicts.
The first minister added: "There are very few now alive who remember first-hand the horrors of the Second World War.
"But the importance of remembrance is as strong as ever.
"Of course, this year we have seen the horror of a land war in Europe for the first time in many decades and that is a reminder of the horrors of war."
Scottish Veterans Minister Keith Brown travelled to the Falkland Islands to attend a remembrance event.
The former Royal Marine served during the 1982 Falkands War.
Commemorations took place across Scotland on Sunday morning, including at Glasgow's garden of remembrance in George Square.
