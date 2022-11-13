Humza Yousaf: I don't have more money for NHS pay deals
Scotland's health secretary has warned he does not have more money for pay deals despite the threat of strike and industrial action across the NHS.
Humza Yousaf also told BBC Scotland that contingency talks had taken place with the Ministry of Defence.
He was speaking after GMB Scotland confirmed ambulance service workers will stage a 26-hour strike later this month.
The latest deal is for a flat rate of £2,205 per person backdated to April.
But unions have called for an enhanced deal that reflects the pressures facing households due to the cost of living crisis, which has been caused by rising energy bills and soaring food prices.
The health secretary and his Welsh counterpart have written to the UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay to ask for more funding to help avert strike action this winter.
But in response the UK government said "record amounts" were being invested in health and social care.
Asked if he would find more cash to stop the strikes, Mr Yousaf told the The Sunday Show: "We don't have more money for pay deals."
The health secretary confirmed he would consider redistributing the money set aside for NHS staff and admitted the demands of trade unions were "not unreasonable".
On the prospect of action, he said: "I don't for a minute think that strikes are inevitable.
"We will be getting back round the table, not just with the RCN, but with the other health trade unions.
"I believe trade unions also think that a strike is not inevitable. We will have to negotiate.
"We can look at the redistribution of that £480m but the UK government have got a moral obligation to give us more money."
Mr Yousaf also said contingency talks had been held with the other emergency services and the MoD.
But he stressed enlisting military support for the NHS would be the "extremist option".
On Saturday GMB Scotland confirmed its members will take action from 06:00 on 28 November to 07:59 the following day.
The union said urgent meetings were being sought with management to ensure appropriate staffing levels for critical care.
The NHS is already under huge pressure and last week Scottish hospitals recorded their worst ever accident and emergency waiting times.
Meanwhile, Audit Scotland has warned the Scottish government's "price tag" for a new National Care Service, which would make ministers accountable for adult social care, is likely to be significantly understated.
On Friday Unite announced around 1,500 SAS staff, including paramedics, will take industrial action on 25 November.
Royal College of Nursing and health workers in two other unions have also voted for a combination of strike and industrial action over the latest Scottish government pay offer.
But Unison, Scotland's largest health union, has suspended its strike ballot of NHS staff and is consulting its members on a revised pay offer until Monday.
Unite said all of its Scottish Ambulance Service workers - including advanced practitioners, planners and administrative workers - would take "continuous action short of strike" from 00:01 on 25 November.
This is likely to take the form of measures such as work-to-rule and an overtime ban.
GMB announced its dates on Saturday after 89% of its SAS members voted for strikes earlier this month.
It is the first major strike to be confirmed across the UK in the current wave of disputes affecting the NHS.
And if it goes ahead it will be the first to affect the ambulance service since 1990.
'Catastrophic winter'
Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane warned the NHS was facing a "catastrophic winter".
And Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said urgent contingency planning, such as calling in the army, was needed now to "avoid disaster".
Finance Secretary John Swinney previously said that although cash had been moved around in the health budget to give NHS staff a better offer, further pay uplifts would mean cuts elsewhere.
Mr Swinney announced £615m of spending cuts in his emergency budget review. It came on top of £560m worth cuts to public services in September.
Last week nurses belonging to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) voted to strike for the first time in the union's 106-year history.
The RCN said every service in Scotland had supported industrial action, and called on ministers to return to the negotiating table.
Action is expected before the end of the year.
Members of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy have also backed strike action.
And earlier this month about 2,500 workers in the Unite union voted for industrial action.
Meanwhile, teachers in Scotland will stage a 24-hour walkout on 24 November after voting overwhelmingly to strike in a dispute over pay.