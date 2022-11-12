Scottish Ambulance Service workers confirm winter strike dates
Scottish Ambulance Service workers will stage a 26-hour strike later this month over pay.
GMB Scotland confirmed its members will take action from 06:00 on 28 November to 07:59 the following day.
The union said urgent meetings were being sought with management to ensure appropriate staffing levels for critical care.
On Friday Unite announced around 1,500 SAS staff, including paramedics, will strike on 25 November.
It is the first strike date announced by NHS workers anywhere in Britain.
The Royal College of Nursing and health workers in three other unions have also voted for industrial action over the latest Scottish government pay offer.
It is for a flat rate of £2,205 per person backdated to April.
BBC Scotland has approached the Scottish government for comment.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf previously described the deal as "the largest of its kind since devolution".
And ministers have warned there is no more money to fund public sector pay rises.
GMB announced the dates on Saturday after 89% of its SAS members voted for strikes earlier this month.
The union's Scotland organiser Karen Leonard said: "Staff in the Scottish Ambulance Service have worked throughout the depths of the pandemic on the frontline of our public services, all the while dealing with an understaffing crisis and now a cost of living crisis this winter.
"These strikes are a direct response to the Scottish government who have failed to give key, frontline workers the pay rise that they deserve and who have overseen years of managed decline in the health services that so many rely on."
Ms Leonard said staff are expected to do "more for less" as the current pay offer is below inflation and the workforce are "expected to fill more and more gaps in service provision."
She added: "Without a significantly improved offer, strike action is inevitable."
Inflation reached 10.1% in the UK in September.
Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said workers had been left with "no other option".
She added: "The problems that have been building for years are now at crisis point, but Humza Yousaf is just not listening.
"It's not too late for the SNP to prevent these strikes by getting round the negotiating table and delivering a fair pay deal.
"We need to start contingency planning now to avoid disaster, and the SNP must consider calling in the army - but that is no substitute for trained paramedics, who need to be properly valued and fairly paid."
Finance Secretary John Swinney previously said that although cash had been moved around in the health budget to give NHS staff a better offer, further pay uplifts would mean cuts elsewhere.
Mr Swinney announced £615m of spending cuts in his emergency budget review. It came on top of £560m worth cuts to public services in September.
Nurses belonging to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union have also voted to strike for the first time in its 106-year history.
The union said every service in Scotland had supported industrial action, and called on ministers to return to the negotiating table.
Action is expected before the end of the year.
Mr Yousaf previously said a strike would be "catastrophic" and urged the UK government to "put its hand in its pocket" to provide more funding for such pay deals.
Unison, Scotland's largest health union, has suspended its strike ballot of NHS staff and is consulting its members on a revised pay offer until 14 November.
And teachers in Scotland will stage a 24-hour walkout on 24 November after voting overwhelmingly to strike in a dispute over pay.