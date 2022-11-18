Your pictures of Scotland: 11 November - 18 November

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 11 November and 18 November.

George Cocker
George Cocker snapped a lapwing landing at Musselburgh Lagoons.
Alex Mackintosh
"I bought this glass ball to see what kind of effects I could get with it," says Alex Mackintosh. "Turns everything upside down! Took this picture in Cannich in the Highlands."
Andrew Ferries
A low autumn sun in the Cairngorms, photographed by Andrew Ferries.
Alex Orr
Alex Orr took this picture of the "stunning" Airlie Monument outside Kirriemuir. He explains it was erected in memory of the11th Earl of Airlie, who was killed in the Boer War in 1900.
Emma Legge
Autumn is showing its colours in Markinch. Here's Emma Legge's photo from Balbirnie Park.
Stuart Neville
Not exactly ice cream weather on a blustery day in Largs, snapped by Stuart Neville.
Alissa Watson
"The Forth was like a millpond, creating amazing reflections from the bridges," says Alissa Watson, who took this picture in North Queensferry.
Morton Gillespie
"I visit Glen Affric every autumn and it never fails to disappoint with its stunning display of golden autumn colours," says Morton Gillespie who captured this scene looking down towards Loch Affric.
Elaine Ironside
Elaine Ironside from Lochgelly caught this picture-perfect scene on her drive home.
Glen Hopley
A rainbow arches towards Mealt Falls on the Isle of Skye, photographed by Glen Hopley
Fairlight Aitken
Charlie Aitken says 10-year-old daughter Fairlight took this photo at the Prince Albert Memorial Pyramid, Balmoral Estate. "We didn’t realise what she was doing at first until she showed us this beautiful photo."
Ian Ransome
A buzzard perched on a flagpole is enveloped by the moon at Evanton airfield in Ross and Cromarty. Photographed by Ian Ransome.
Brian Watt
Dumbarton Castle was also looking spectacular in the moonlight this week. Brian Watt took this snap from Levengrove Park
Elaine Marshall
Elaine Marshall took this picture of her father Stewart as he piped for Armistice Day at Bruce Memorial Church in Cambusbarron. "He stands before a wall of more than 2,000 poppies crocheted by my mother and her friends."
Paul McDougall
Paul McDougall snapped this photo of the Falkirk Wheel "lit up to remember those brave people who fought and lost their lives".
Sharon Macpherson
Sharon Macpherson took this shot of the Kelpies at Helix Park after they were lit up for Remembrance Day. "I have taken thousands of snaps over the years of the Kelpies, but I'm now studying photography at college and this was my first time with a DSLR," she says.
Angela Pearson
This shot of a Scottish wildcat was captured by Angela Pearson at Camperdown Wildlife Park in Dundee.
Ross Munro
Ross Munro, meanwhile, was on the trail of a slightly less ferocious creature.
Brodie Sandilands
Brodie Sandilands captured this serene image from her garden in north-east Fife.
Zara Brown
From sunset to sunrise at Arthur's Seat, photographed by Zara Brown.
Ross McLennan
"A walk around the village of Culross in the autumn sun finished off with a nice cake," says Ross McLennan.
Paul Cross
Paul Cross took this picture of Mamores, Lochaber. It shows "the north face hugging the clouds as the wind sweeps the south."
Katie Llewellin
"There was a thick fog in Lilliesleaf in the Scottish Borders on Sunday morning but the sun broke through eventually," says Katie Llewellin. "Such a weird but beautiful light and these horses walked out of the mist to say hello."
Kerry Demandante
Kerry Demandante captured the hustle and bustle of Princes Street in Edinburgh from Carlton Hill
Victor Tregubov
Victor Tregubov took this picture in the Cairngorms National Park.
Christina Brownlee Cox
"A walk through Beecraigs Country Park in the Bathgate Hills on Sunday morning," says Christina Brownlee Cox. "The light filtering through the trees was stunning."
James Murison
James Murison, a 16-year-old photographer in Aberdeen, photographed this roadside scene.
Ross Spalding
Ross Spalding was treated to this sight over the River Carron while cycling home from work in Grangemouth.
Susan Graham
Susan Graham took this picture of Troon’s South Beach. "If you look closely you will see mine and my mum’s dogs playing in the waves," she says.
Debbie Louis
"Riley and Chase living their best life south Queensferry," says Debbie Louis.
Bill Wright
"One of around 50 or so red kites performing in the winter sun at Bellymack Hill Farm, Laurieston," says Bill Wright, who was in Dumfries and Galloway.
Martin Cox
Martin Cox took this picture of Scotland's national team lining up against Belgium during an amputee football tournament at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh.
Morag Cordiner
The waves hitting the harbour wall at Fraserburgh, taken by Morag Cordiner.
Hugh Moonie
Dundee was rocked this week by a fire at the former Robertson's furniture shop. Hugh Moonie, who took this picture, says: "We returned to Overgate car park only to see this, very scary."
Kirsty Maguire
Kirsty Maguire took this picture from about 3km away in Fife.
Robert McGurn
The Leaderfoot Viaduct, near Galashiels. Photograph by Robert McGurn.
William Hardie
William Hardie took this photo of "Scotland’s most photographed changing room - Elie’s iconic Lady’s Tower".
Sam Bilner
A photo of the Red Roof Cottage overlooking Shieldaig in the Highlands, by Sam Bilner.

