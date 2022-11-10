Teachers in Scotland vote to strike over pay
- Published
Teachers in Scotland have voted overwhelmingly to strike in a dispute over pay, the country's largest teaching union has said.
It comes after EIS members rejected a 5% pay offer and called for 10%.
EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said members had become "increasingly angry over their treatment" by their employers and the Scottish government.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney previously said there was no more money to fund public sector pay rises.
Any strike action by teachers would now require a fortnight's notice.
The move comes after Scotland's largest nursing union voted to go on strike for the first time ever in a dispute over pay.
The EIS said 96% of its members backed a teachers' strike on a 71% turnout.
General secretary Andrea Bradley said: "Our members should have received a pay increase in April but, after months of unjustifiable dither and delay from Cosla and the Scottish government, we are still waiting for an acceptable offer to be made.
"Quite frankly, our members have had enough of waiting and enough of feeling the financial strain of the cost of living on top of the significant stress of their teaching jobs."
'No new offer'
John Swinney announced £615m of spending cuts in his emergency budget review earlier this month.
It came on top of £560m cuts to public services in September.
The Scottish government said it was "committed to supporting a fair pay offer" through the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers - the body that negotiates pay and conditions of service.
But the EIS has insisted the government must come back with "a greatly improved pay offer if strike action starting this month is to be avoided."
"The last pay offer, a sub-inflation 5%, was rejected by Scotland's teachers almost three months ago," said the union's Andrea Bradley.
"Since then, there has been no new offer made, despite a strong desire on the part of teachers for a fair deal to be struck."