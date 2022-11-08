Nicholas Rossi: Second expert says man's prints 'similar' to fugitive
A second forensic expert has compared the fingerprints of a man in Edinburgh and US fugitive Nicholas Rossi.
Anita Vezza told a hearing in Edinburgh the man who claims to be called Arthur Knight had, on three prints, "similar characteristics" unique to Mr Rossi.
The hearing at the Sheriff Court is trying to establish if the 35-year-old is Mr Rossi who is wanted for a rape charge in Utah.
The alleged fugitive claims he is the victim of mistaken identity.
Ms Vezza, a Tenprint Identification Officer, confirmed she was asked to compare fingerprints taken by police from the man calling himself Mr Knight in HMP Saughton with those of Mr Rossi, which were issued on an Interpol red notice.
The witness, 53, who has worked in forensics for 16 years, told the court: "I found there were similar characteristics on each that were unique to that person."
Ms Vezza said when comparing the man's fingerprints released by police and those of Mr Rossi printed on an extradition request, the left thumb, the right forefinger and the left forefinger "all had similar characteristics, unique to that individual."
Mungo Bovey KC, defending, asked Ms Vezza if she required a certain number of similarities to reach a particular view, to which she replied: "We don't use numbers. The way it's formed is unique to that person, you're looking for uniqueness."
Marriage details
Later, the hearing took evidence from Cindy Aze, a registrar of birth, death and marriages for Bath and north east Somerset
She was asked to confirm details on a marriage certificate for a Nicholas Brown, 33, and a Miranda Knight, 33, who were married on 22 February 2020 in Bristol.
The certificate said the name and occupation for the father of Nicholas Brown was "unknown", while for Mrs Knight the details were given.
Sheriff Norman McFadyen adjourned the hearing until Tuesday afternoon to consider legal submissions.
Who is US fugitive Nicholas Rossi?
US prosecutors say Nicholas Rossi is wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.
They claim he fled to the UK to evade the charges and faked his death in March 2020.
US authorities say Mr Rossi has used the aliases Arthur Knight, Nicholas Alahverdian and other names.
In December 2021, a man named Arthur Knight was arrested at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. He was being treated for Covid.
US prosecutors say he is their fugitive, Mr Rossi. He says it is a case of mistaken identity.