NHS Scotland: Hospitals record worst ever A&E waiting times
- Published
Scottish hospitals have recorded their worst ever accident and emergency waiting times.
New figures show that more than 9,600 patients waited over four hours in the emergency department in the final week of October.
Just 63.1% of patients were treated and either admitted, transferred or discharged within the target time, according to Public Health Scotland.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said Covid continued to impact performance.
The Scottish government's target is for 95% of those attending in A&E to be dealt with within four hours.
But the latest figures showed that in the week ending 30 October, of the 26,052 patients who went to A&E, the four-hour target was missed for 9,617.
There were 3,393 patients who were in A&E for eight hours or more, with 1,447 there for a minimum of 12 hours.
Labour has urged First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to sack Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.
Mr Yousaf has issued a plea for people to only go to A&E "if their condition is an emergency".
He said: "We all have a part to play in reducing pressure on services this winter."
But Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: "The SNP's race to the bottom must be stopped before things get any worse for our A&E departments.
"For months Scottish Labour has been calling on the Scottish government to get a handle on this crisis, and yet we are continually left with record-breaking failures and nothing but empty words and endless excuses from this hopeless health secretary."
Ms Baillie added: "As the real winter crisis approaches, staff are on their knees with exhaustion and they cannot be left to face this crisis alone.
"Patients are going to have worse health outcomes or even die as a result of not being seen quickly.
"Scots will be wondering why, as the evidence builds, the first minister seems to turn a blind eye to Humza Yousaf's failures.
"It is time for the first minister to sack her failing health secretary and put patients' needs first."
'Patients at A&E are terrified'
Scottish Conservative health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said: "Just when you think Humza Yousaf's catastrophic stewardship of the NHS can't get any worse, fresh stats come out to prove you wrong."
Dr Gulhane called the latest statistics "deplorable", adding: "Patients at A&E are terrified - and so are over-stretched and dedicated front line staff, who know that things will only get worse as winter pressures mount."
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: "Another week, another record low recorded in our A&E departments.
"More people waiting in A&E departments means more avoidable deaths, it really is as simple as that."
My Yousaf said the waiting times performance of emergency departments was "not where I want it to be".
"Covid continues to impact the delivery and performance of services and pandemic backlogs, Brexit-driven staff shortages, and inflation costs have all contributed to make this the most challenging winter the NHS has ever faced," he said.
"As a result, we will continue to see fluctuations in performance over the course of winter.
"Despite this, I am clear that A&E performance is not where I want it to be."
He added: "We have seen a rise in overall attendances, the largest increase in four weeks, and delayed discharge continues to be the single biggest factor driving up A&E waits.
"We are striving to ensure people leave hospital without delay and receive the right care in the right setting, ensuring vital hospital beds are there for those who need them most.
"We all have a part to play in reducing pressure on services this winter and I would urge people to only attend A&E if their condition is an emergency."
He added that the Scottish government's £600m winter plan "will see us recruit 1,000 new NHS staff, including up to 750 front-line nurses from overseas".
Mr Yousaf also said the £50m Urgent and Unscheduled Care Collaborative initiative "looks to drive down A&E waits through scheduled urgent appointments, hospital at home and directing people to most appropriate care".
"Our Near Me platform allows patients to attend virtual hospital and GP appointments from home and is already being used for around 40,000 consultations a month," he added.
"Our new expansion of this scheme to community settings will further help to ease pressure on services, saving people time and money travelling to appointments."