Woman, 64, killed in crash near Dumfries House
- Published
A woman has died in an early morning crash near Dumfries House in Ayrshire.
The 64-year-old was a passenger in the car involved in the single-vehicle collision on the A70 near Cumnock at 00:10.
A 53-year-old man who was driving the BMW suffered minor injuries. Police said he had been arrested in connection with the crash.
Police appealed for information from witnesses to the crash, which led to the closure of the road for 11 hours.
Sgtt Kevin Craig said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died and our inquiries into the circumstances of what happened are under way.
"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible, you may have captured something that could assist our investigation.
"The road was closed in both directions for 11 hours to allow investigations to take place. The road has now re opened.
"I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we carried out our inquiries into this serious crash."
Dumfries House was bought by consortium led by King Charles - then Prince Charles - in 2007. It is now run by The Prince's Foundation.