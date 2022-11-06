Scotland's papers: NHS 'meltdown' and call for tax hikes

Scotland's papers: NHS 'meltdown' and call for tax hikesPublished8 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The SNP's Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, is backing tax rises to help plug gaps in the Scotland's budget. The MP tells Scotland on Sunday he believes the public would accept increased rates for higher earners and energy giants to help cover "appropriate" spending on public services. It comes after acting finance secretary John Swinney announced more than £1bn in cuts to the budget.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph says UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is in talks about halving pension reliefs for millions of higher rate taxpayers. According to the paper, "middle-class workers face paying up to £10bn more in income tax" - a "drastic" reduction on the relief they currently enjoy on their pensions contributions.Image caption, Among the services calling for increased funding are Police Scotland, Scottish Sunday Express reports. It says the force has fewer than 1,000 body-worn video cameras - well short of a stated 11,000 target.Image caption, The Herald on Sunday leads with a special report on problems with Scotland's NHS, including health boards missing accident and emergency waiting times targets. The paper also says staff shortages may have contributed to two deaths in at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.Image caption, Nicola Sturgeon is being urged to provide global leadership at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, The Sunday National reports. The first minister will join world leaders at the conference after it began this weekend.Image caption, An investigation into a global hacking network that targets VIPs is the lead story for the Sunday Times. Private investigators linked to the City of London are using an India-based computer gang to target British businesses, government officials and journalists, the paper reports.Image caption, Sunday Mail reports teachers at a West Dunbartonshire high school have been told not to tell parents if their children are identifying as a different gender. The paper says local authorities "actively conceal" information about some pupils due to Scottish government guidelines.Image caption, Home Secretary Suella Braverman's highly criticised comments about migrants risk inflaming far-right extremism, the Church of Scotland has warned. Reverend Karen Hendry told The Sunday Post she was "horrified" by the remarks.Image caption, Alan Cameron, a convicted paedophile who was in prison for murdering fiance Heather Stacey, has died aged 68 at HMP Edinburgh, the Scottish Sun on Sunday reports.Image caption, Prince Andrew was left distraught after being told by King Charles that he would never return to royal duties, the Scottish Mail on Sunday says. The disgraced royal has made few public appearances since settling a civil sexual assault case brought against him in the United States. He has repeatedly denied allegations made against him.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.