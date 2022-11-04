Hollywood film locations where Scotland has looked its best

The Bond series also once filmed at Eilean Donan Castle, but it featured most prominently in the 1986 cult hit Highlander. Sean Connery and Christopher Lambert starred in the first film in the fantasy franchise about an immortal warrior battling through the ages. Situated on a tidal island near Kyle of Lochalsh, Eilean Donan is one of the most picturesque and recognisable castles in the world, appearing on film and television numerous times.