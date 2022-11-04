Your pictures of Scotland: 28 October - 4 November

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 28 October and 4 November.

Rae McKenzie
"My cocker spaniel Heather and her best friend Albert living their best lives on an Islay beach," says Rae McKenzie.
Brian Munro
Brian Munro was in the right spot at the right time for this "glorious rainbow at Fittee".
Fee Proctor
"Caught this spectacular sunset walking the dog in Blackwaterfoot, Isle of Arran," says Fee Proctor.
Dave Valentine
Dave Valentine from Inverurie summed up autumn to perfection with these colourful leaves on his moss-covered bird bath.
Lorna Baldwin
"A dreich day in St Andrews as I sat in the car waiting for my mum to do her banking," says Lorna Baldwin.
Thomas Tyrrell
Thomas Tyrrell says his wife had the pleasure of feeding Feira the sloth her breakfast at Edinburgh Zoo.
Scott Pryde
Autumn comes to Dunino Pagan Den near St Andrews from Scott Pryde.
Duncan Jennings
Duncan Jennings took this image from the footpath that goes under the railway bridge over the River Nith in Dumfries.
Daniel White
A bird's eye view of multi-coloured trees at the Cathkin Braes near Glasgow from Daniel White.
Derek Thompson
Paisley's Halloween LED drummers caught on camera by Derek Thompson.
Robert Tomlin
A picture of the Rhue lighthouse, near Ullapool, from Robert Tomlin.
Jules Terry
"This majestic looking buzzard was sitting on a fence post near Forsinard, Sutherland," says Jules Terry.
Emma Legge
Emma Legge took this snap of "cormorant central" at Tayport in Fife.
Rosie McGeachan
Rosie McGeachan enjoyed a talk about the history of Glasgow with this man on the bridge at Clyde Street in Glasgow.
Sandra Goodfellow
Sandra Goodfellow saw this heron waiting patiently for the salmon and sea trout to leap at Slitrig Water in Hawick.
Steven Gifford
Steven Gifford captured this still scene of the boating pond at Whin Park.
John Thomson
"I captured this elusive Bearded Tit or Bearded Reedling just this week near the river Tay - I had been trying to get a picture for two years!" says John Thomson.
Andrew Henderson
Andrew Henderson, who lives in Glasgow, caught this scene over the weekend.
David Hughes
Autumnal reflection of the boat house at Fyvie Castle Loch in Aberdeenshire from David Hughes.
Walter Baxter
"This colourful orange peel fungus was by a track at Yarrowford in the Scottish Borders," says Walter Baxter.
Catriona Graham
A Highland cow on the coast road at Applecross in Wester Ross from Catriona Graham.
John Dewar
"The Jacobite steams past Our Lady of the Braes Church at Lochailort en route to Mallaig," says John Dewar.
Mark Reynolds
The "wonderful Pap of Glencoe" with a blanket of cloud reflected in Loch Leven submitted by Mark Reynolds.
Lorraine Young
Lorraine Young spent a day off work foraging in Perthshire and stopped for lunch by the river.
Nicola Stratton
The Forth Bridge with the moon above taken from North Queensferry by Nicola Stratton.

