NHS Scotland in a perilous situation, says doctors' union
- Published
Scotland's NHS is in "a perilous situation" amid a staffing and funding crisis, according to the chairman of the doctors' union.
Dr Iain Kennedy said urgent action was needed to tackle workload pressures ahead of a potentially "terrifying" winter period.
It comes after Scotland's health secretary Humza Yousaf admitted NHS Scotland was not performing well.
Mr Yousaf told BBC Scotland it would take at least five years to fix.
Official figures show about 6,000 nursing and midwifery posts are unfilled while A&E waiting time targets continue to be missed.
Dr Kennedy, who is chairman of the industry body BMA Scotland, said it was good to hear Mr Yousaf being honest about the scale of the problems, but added that "frankly we cannot wait five years" for things to improve.
He told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "The NHS in Scotland is in a perilous situation and we have a particular crisis around the workforce - we simply do not have enough doctors in general practice and in hospitals.
"We need more urgent action because the pressures and the workload have really shot up."
Dr Kennedy added: "In A&E, for example, I was hearing from a colleague yesterday about ambulances waiting in queues of 10 with five-hour waits.
"In general practice, GPs are on their knees. We have practices falling over across the whole of Scotland.
"Doctors are terrified about the winter and the year ahead."
The health secretary previously warned this winter would be "the most challenging the NHS has faced".
Humza Yousaf said hospitals were dealing with the legacy of the pandemic, tighter budgets and reduced staffing.
Recent figures showed that less than 70% of people attending A&E were seen with four hours. The target is 95%.
More than 7,000 people were also waiting more than two years to start hospital treatment at the end of last month.
'Heat map of vacancies'
Dr Kennedy has called on the government to publish a "heat map" showing where NHS vacancies are unfilled across Scotland.
He said: "The public need to see transparency on where the vacancies are. We think that there are probably 15% vacancies across hospital consultant posts across Scotland.
"Even the government admits to 7% and that we are at least 800 GPs short in Scotland - and I, and others, suspect we are probably well over that figure now."
The latest warning comes as nursing staff are balloting for strike action, after criticising a pay offer of a flat rate of £2,205 per person, backdated to April.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it was a real-terms pay cut and accused the government of not listening to staff concerns.
However, Unison suspended its strike ballot of NHS staff and is consulting on a revised deal.