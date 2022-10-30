Scotland's papers: Gun club fears and Tory leader challenges plotters

Scotland's papers: Gun club fears and Tory leader challenges plottersPublished31 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Sunday Mail leads with concerns that American combat-style shooting clubs in Scotland are glamourising firearms - 25 years after the Dunblane handgun ban.Image caption, An interview with Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross is the focus of the Scotland on Sunday front page. Mr Ross is calling for an end to briefings against him by his own colleagues and wants the party to present a united front.Image caption, The Herald on Sunday leads with news of another damages claim being launched against the Crown Office in relation to its bungled Rangers fraud prosecutions. The paper reports former Ibrox finance director Imran Ahmad is pursuing a £75m claim against the Lord Advocate over the loss of his livelihood and "irreparable reputational harm" after his wrongful arrest.Image caption, Former first minister Henry McLeish calling for the SFA not to attend the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar is the lead story in The Sunday Post.Image caption, Criticism of new prime minister Rishi Sunak "rolling back" climate change commitments makes the front page of the Sunday National.Image caption, The Sunday Times reports that Mr Sunak risks undermining Britain's position as a world leader on green issues if he stands by his decision not to attend the COP27 climate change summit.Image caption, Mr Sunak's decision to scrap Boris Johnson's £250m plan for a new royal yacht leads the Scottish Sunday Express. Elsewhere on the front page, the paper reports on a video from the Princess of Wales for Addiction Awareness Week.Image caption, Claims that former prime minister Liz Truss's phone was hacked while she was foreign secretary lead the front page of The Mail on Sunday. The paper reports private messages between Ms Truss and foreign officials, including about the Ukraine war, fell into foreign hands.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.