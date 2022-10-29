Blairgowrie laundrette destroyed in large fire
- Published
Firefighters have extinguished a large blaze that destroyed a laundrette premises in Pertshire.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a blaze in Blairgowrie at about 19:20 on Friday.
Six fire engines were dispatched to the incident at Blair's Laundry in the town's Emma Street.
Witnesses reported seeing a large explosion and phone footage showed flames rip through the roof of the building. No injuries were reported.
Deputy first minister John Swinney tweeted that he was "deeply concerned" about the fire at a long-standing Blairgowrie business.
He thanked Police Scotland and fire crews for their efforts tackling the blaze.