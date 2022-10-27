Explosions heard as fire breaks out at Angus farm
Firefighters are tackling a blaze that took hold at a farm in a village in Angus.
Crews were called to Myreside Farm in Inverkeilor at about 17:50 while large plumes of smoke were spotted across the skyline.
Residents heard explosions from the site as they captured footage of the flames.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident was ongoing.
Police Scotland advised people who live nearby to keep windows and doors closed. Motorists have also been advised to avoid the area.
Police also said there had been no casualties as a result of the fire.