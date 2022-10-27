Scotland Covid inquiry: Lord Brailsford appointed new chair
A new judge has been appointed to lead the Scottish Covid-19 inquiry.
Lady Poole quit the role earlier this month for personal reasons and now the Scottish government has announced Lord Brailsford will take over from Friday.
The inquiry has also seen the resignation of four members of its legal team.
Deputy first minister John Swinney said Lord Brailsford had the necessary "skills, integrity and experience" to continue the work of the Covid inquiry.
Mr Swinney told Holyrood he was confident the swift replacement of Lady Poole meant the inquiry would not be delayed.
The Scottish Covid-19 inquiry will look at the Scottish government's actions throughout the pandemic, from introducing lockdown to the delivery of testing and vaccines.
It will also focus on infection control in care homes, including the transfer of patients from hospitals.
Mr Swinney also announced the inquiry will change its terms of reference to include "a clear reference" to the probe taking a human rights-based approach.
He said: "The Scottish government wants the inquiry to be delivered at speed and to address the range of questions that people have - the bereaved, in particular - so that we can learn lessons and benefit from them as early as possible.
"That is why arrangements for identifying a new judicial chair for the inquiry have been taken forward urgently to ensure a swift and successful transition."
Families who lost loved ones to Covid have previously told Mr Swinney they felt "betrayed" by the handling of the inquiry amid fears of delays.
Mr Swinney said it would now be for the new chairman to determine how handover arrangements will work in practice.
Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane urged Mr Swinney to commit to no further delays and to ensure that long Covid is included in the inquiry.
His comments were echoed by Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour's health spokeswoman, who said no further delays should occur.
'Enormous responsibility'
Lord Brailsford, a Judge of the Supreme Courts, said: "The public are rightly looking for answers and no more so than the loved ones of the nearly 16,000 people in Scotland who died during this pandemic.
"I am immensely aware of the enormous responsibility this places on me and the inquiry.
"I promise the families that, along with the inquiry team, I will work independently to establish the facts and ensure the inquiry thoroughly examines the decisions taken throughout the pandemic."