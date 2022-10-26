Unison suspends planned NHS strike ballot
- Published
Scotland's largest health union has suspended its strike ballot of NHS staff and is consulting on an improved pay offer.
The Scottish government made a revised NHS pay offer on Friday that would see a hike of £2,205 per worker.
Unison has announced it will suspend plans to ballot its members on industrial action to consider the deal.
But other health unions are continuing to recommend members reject the offer and vote for strike action.
Unison, which represents 50,000 health service workers involved in the dispute, said the latest Scottish government proposal was "significantly different from the previous offers" and added it was "right that its NHS members decide whether they are willing to accept it".
The proposed Scottish government deal is for a flat rate increase per person, backdated to April.
The new offer means an average salary increase of 7% with the lowest paid gaining more than 11% and qualified nursing staff receiving up to 8.45%.
The deal affects about 154,000 employees covered by the Agenda for Change NHS pay and grading system.
This includes nurses, paramedics and allied health professionals, as well as domestic staff, porters, healthcare support staff and other frontline health workers.
Unison members will vote on the revised deal in a consultative digital ballot next week.
A total of five unions - Unite, Unison, GMB, Royal College of Nursing and the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy - rejected previous pay offers.
The Royal College of Nursing and Unite are continuing to recommend members reject the offer and vote for strike action.