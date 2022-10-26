£115m ferry contract for two CalMac ships for Western Isles
Two new ferries are to be ordered to help relieve pressures on west coast services operated by CalMac.
Transport Scotland said £115m had been allocated to build both ships similar to ones currently under construction for the Islay service.
The plan is to deploy the ships on the Skye triangle route and award the contract by the end of the year.
One of the delayed ships being built at Ferguson shipyard in Port Glasgow will now be deployed elsewhere.
Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said that ship, known as Hull 802, could potentially now be used on the Arran route in the peak summer season, alongside Glen Sannox which is also still under construction at the yard but due for delivery next year.
Ms Gilruth said deploying two new ships on the Skye routes to Lochmaddy on North Uist and Tarbert on Harris would provide these island communities with "dedicated services" in the peak season.
"This will create the opportunity for significantly increased capacity and resilience for the communities of the Western Isles.
"It will also allow consideration of all options to deploy Vessel 802 on an alternative route, including potentially alongside her sister ship, the MV Glen Sannox, to provide additional capacity to and from Arran in the peak season.
"All the options will be discussed with island communities at the appropriate time."
The new ships - which could be in service by 2026 - will be based on the specification for the two vessels currently being built by a Turkish shipyard for the Islay route.
Unlike the delayed ships being built at the nationalised Ferguson shipyard, which are dual fuel diesel/liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels, the new Islay vessels are mainly diesel-powered, supplemented by battery/electric propulsion for manoeuvring in port.
Kevin Hobbs, chief executive of government ferries agency CMAL, said: "This is a highly welcome commitment from the Scottish government, which allows us to increase the pace of vessel replacement plans in line with our ambitions."
The formal procurement process for the new ships is expected to open later this week.