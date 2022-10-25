Officer suspended over alleged rape at police college
- Published
Police Scotland is investigating one of its own officers in connection with the alleged rape of another officer.
BBC Scotland understands the move follows an alleged incident at the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife.
The college is a key training site for the force and runs courses for officers from around the country.
It is believed the male officer accused of rape is senior in rank to the alleged victim.
Assistant Chief Constable Alan Spiers said: "A report of a serious sexual assault was received on Friday, 14 October, 2022 and an investigation by a team of specialist officers was launched immediately.
"An officer was also suspended at that time. He remains suspended while this investigation continues."