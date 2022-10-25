Criminal justice groups warn of drastic cuts under spending plans
- Published
Criminal justice organisations have warned they face drastic cuts under Scottish government spending plans.
The direst prediction came from Police Scotland, which laid out a scenario where it would lose the equivalent of 4,500 officers and staff.
The Scottish government blamed Westminster, saying its spending power had been undermined by record levels of inflation.
The UK government said it had given Scotland a record settlement.
The Scottish government's resource spending review framework, published in May, suggested the criminal justice sector could receive £11.6bn from the start of the next financial year through to April 2027.
The criminal justice committee at the Scottish Parliament says the proposals would represent an across-the-board, flat cash settlement for almost all parts of the system. Thanks to inflation, that would represent a significant real terms reduction in spending.
In submissions to the committee, every major organisation involved in criminal justice painted a grim picture of job cuts, thwarted ambitions and an increasing inability to fulfil their statutory duties.
The Scottish Police Authority and Police Scotland said they would need to make savings of between £200m and £300m to fund pay awards and absorb other inflationary pressures.
They argued that the creation of the single national force had already resulted in annual savings of £200m a year, and further cost reductions could only be delivered through a pay freeze or by reducing the size of the workforce.
If a 5% pay award was given every year until 2027, the force would have to save £222m. That was "the equivalent of an average 4,500 headcount reduction based on current salaries".
The police submission said there could be "a fundamental reduction in Scottish policing's capacity to respond to the needs of the public we serve".
Representing rank and file officers, Calum Steele from the Scottish Police Federation told the committee: "If the proposals come to fruition, they will leave a severely hollowed out police service, under greater pressure than ever before, delivering sub-standard policing services to the communities.
"Crime will increase, victims will be let down, community confidence in the police will diminish exponentially."
The Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service said budgets cuts could reverse its efforts to clear the backlog caused by the pandemic by March 2026. It would need to consider options including a reduction in the number of court sitting days, a smaller workforce and court closures.
It said more delays in cases coming to court would raise the risk of complainers and witnesses becoming disengaged from the process and prisoners might have to spend longer on remand. It added that budget pressures might delay the creation of a new specialist court to deal with sexual offences cases.
The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said the volume and complexity of its case work was growing and it had an obligation to fully investigate more than 7,000 additional deaths as a result of the pandemic.
Crown agent John Logue told the committee: "The proposed flat cash funding allocation falls well short of the funding essential for COPFS to meet its statutory obligations to deliver justice."
He added it represented "a significant reduction in real terms to the essential resource funding needed."
Human rights standards
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it would face "hard choices" including a possible reduction in staffing through retirements and vacancy management.
Its ability to deal with challenges posed by climate change, such as wildfire and flooding, would be impacted and some stations might have to close.
The service warned: "Availability within a particular community cannot be guaranteed to the same levels as they are today."
The Scottish Prison Service said it needed an extra £40.8m to maintain existing services. It could only make savings by cutting its pay bill and said it had "no or very limited ability" to scale back operations without a risk to operational stability.
The chief inspector of prisons Wendy Sinclair-Gieben warned that flat cash settlements wouldn't provide enough money for the prison service to uphold international human rights standards, and heighten the risk of prisoner disturbances.
And she said the prison service might have to consider closing some of its jails.
'Difficult times'
A Scottish government spokesperson said: "Whilst we will do all we can within our largely fixed budgets and limited fiscal powers, the UK government retains many key financial and economic powers and must use them to ensure we have the funding we need to support public services and the economy in these difficult times.
"The resource spending review is not a budget - it's a means of setting out the Scottish government's high-level resource spending plans for future budgets.
"The Scottish government will work with justice organisations, including Police Scotland and SPA, to develop and co-ordinate their delivery plans in response to the high-level indicative Spending Review allocations."
A spokesperson for the UK government said it had provided the Scottish government with a record £41bn per year for the next three years, the highest spending review settlement since devolution.
"As a result, the Scottish government is receiving around £126 per person for every £100 per person of equivalent UK government spending in England over the next three years," it said.
"We're also helping tackle the rising cost of living, protecting millions of the most vulnerable families with direct payments of £1,200 this year, and providing additional payments to pensioners and disabled people."