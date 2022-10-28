Your pictures of Scotland: 21 - 28 October

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 21 and 28 October.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Mark Grant
Mark Grant said: "The trawler Ocean Maid BA55 ran aground by the beacon at Cairnbulg, by Fraserburgh, in thick fog. RNLI picked up the four crew from their life raft, this was later once it had settled on the rocks."
George Aitchison
George Aitchison said: "Here we have a spooky Misty and her little sister Peggy taken at Lady Mary's Wall, Crieff."
Ali Ross
Ali Ross took this photo from Nairn beach showing two boats in the Moray Firth holding the platform legs for the wind farms.
Morven Campbell
Morven Campbell said: "Met this baby Siberian owl being given a morning training session at Shawhead near Dumfries."
Frances Campbell
Frances Campbell from Galashiels said: "I took this shot at Lochan na Lairige, lots of little fungi had made their home on the dam wall, it looked like a tiny fairy world!"
Rebecca Morris
Rebecca Morris took this shot of "a very happy cow spotted on my run in Auchterarder."
Reg Connon
Reg Connon took this photo near Macduff on the Moray Firth.
Svend-Einar McEwan-Brown
Svend-Einar McEwan-Brown said: "Late afternoon in the north of Skye at Balmaqueen, every day the setting sun gives a long, stunning light show."
Bill Wright
Bill Wright captured this shot of Corrie the eagle owl heading for a snack at a falconry display in Pollok Park, Glasgow.
David McIntosh
David McIntosh said: "I took this misty morning sunrise shot whilst walking the dog early doors in Dunfermline's Rex Park. Made it worth getting up early."
Jeremy Morris
Jeremy Morris said: "Lucky that this crested tit sat long enough to get the photo! Taken in Rothiemurchus Forest, Aviemore."
Andy Duncan
Andy Duncan took this photo on a visit to Killin with his wife Becca. He said: "The colours were stunning and all of the different cloud levels made things very atmospheric - season of mists & mellow fruitfulness!"
Ralph Greig
Ralph Greig said: "This was taken at Kinnaird Head Lighthouse, Fraserburgh. The posts in the foreground were used by the fisherman to dry their nets."
Lewis Buchan
Lewis Buchan took this photo of vizsla Meiko on top of Blà Bheinn with the Cuillin Ridge in the background.
Vera Sedinova
Vera Sedinova said: "I am originally from the Czech Republic currently living in my beloved Scotland. I would like to share with you a photo taken from Ben A'an."
Edith MacDonald
Edith MacDonald from Auchterarder took this shot of an otter on the shore of a sea loch in Morvern, Lochaber.
Garry Collins
Garry Collins from Dundee was one of many people submitting photos of this week's partial eclipse.
Joanna Gilpin
Joanna Gilpin sent in this picture of a mallard duck in the reflection pond at Benmore, Argyll.
Natalia Zmyslowska
Natalia Zmyslowska from Glasgow said: "The photo shows a lonely tree on the side of Conic Hill during the really cloudy and rainy sunrise."
Eilean Low
Eilean Low took this photo at the Lang Scots Mile, Ayr promenade.
Ian Barker
Ian Barker said: "Here's one of my daughter Raffy enjoying the sunset from the slate island of Seil looking out towards the Garvellachs."
Alex Graham
Alex Graham said: "A quick mobile phone shot during a brief double rainbow over Scotland's dramatic eastern border and England's most northerly point."
Tony Reed
Tony Reed took this photo of a boat in front of Caisteal Maol, a ruined castle near the harbour of Kyleakin, Skye.
Rachel Webster
Rachel Webster spotted this curious crab at Gourdon Harbour, Aberdeenshire.
Lisa Bryson
Lisa Bryson from Logierait took this shot of the Birks of Aberfeldy.
Jules Terry
Jules Terry said: "I took a photo of the beautiful colourful highland coos in Strathy, Sutherland who posed for me with their babies. So adorable, love, love, love them."

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.