Scotland's papers: Sunak 'set for No 10' as Johnson pulls out

Having failed to strike a deal with either of his leadership rivals, Boris Johnson has abandoned his ambitious plan to return to Downing Street. Rishi Sunak could now be crowned the winner of the Conservative leadership contest by the end of Monday, The Times reports.

The only person left challenging Mr Sunak is Penny Mordaunt, who is trailing in her bid to secure nominations from 100 Tory MPs, The Scotsman says. Mr Johnson quit the race late on Sunday evening after he "reached out" to his rivals, to no avail.

As well as the Tory leadership race, The Herald leads on a warning that more than half of businesses plan to raise prices ahead of the festive period. A study of 500 medium-sized firms identified fears over the cost of living and potential power cuts.

Mr Johnson was forced to pull out of the leadership contest just hours after boasting about having the backing of more than 100 MPs, the Daily Record reports. Support for the former prime minister was "dwarfed" by the groundswell behind Mr Sunak. The papers says calls for a general election have intensified amid fears of "savage public service cuts".

The National focuses on demands from the Scottish government for a general election. Deputy first minister John Swinney insists the Tories should do the "decent thing" and hold a UK-wide vote.

The Scottish Daily Express dubs Mr Sunak the "new PM in waiting". Unless Ms Mordaunt can secure 100 nominations by 14:00, Mr Sunak will be declared the winner and the next UK prime minister.

Mr Sunak is identified as the clear favourite by the Daily Telegraph, which also reports on Ukraine rubbishing unsubstantiated Russian claims that Kyiv might use a "dirty bomb".

Despite insisting he was "well placed" to win the leadership contest, Mr Johnson pulled out after saying he was unable to "come together in the national interest" with his rivals. Mr Sunak is now "highly likely" to succeed Liz Truss, the Scottish Daily Mail says.

Having departed Downing Street with the message "hast la vista, baby", Mr Johnson is now issued the same message by the Scottish Sun as he fails in his attempt to win back the premiership.

Losing the support of Tory MPs Suella Braverman and Steve Baker spelled the end of Mr Johnson's leadership bid, the i reports. The former prime minister admitted he would not be able to "govern effectively" without a united party behind him.

Only Ms Mordaunt can now challenge Mr Sunak, Metro highlights. The paper says her only realistic chance is if she wins the support of Mr Johnson's backers.

Mr Johnson departed from the leadership contest in "classic BoJo style", according to Daily Star of Scotland. The paper says he released "a lengthy and slightly egotistical statement" explaining his reasoning.

The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen has been taken over by a "luxury brands" business, the P&J reports. Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton bought over the hotel after it was put on the market with a £2.5m price tag.

A Perthsire butcher has hit out at energy companies after seeing a 10-fold increase in his bills, the Courier reports. Simon Howie says the current prices, which are tied on wholesale gas rates, are "unrealistic".

In Dundee, a 31-year-old man has been arrested after welding a machete outside Mecca Bingo on the city's Douglas Road, the Evening Telegraph reports.

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after falling from a multi-storey car park in Aberdeen. Martin Crawford, 46, from Bridge of Don fell over a wall at West North Street car park, the Evening Express says.

A victim of a domestic abuser has told how she thought she was "going to die" during a four-year ordeal, the Glasgow Times reports.