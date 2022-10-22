Scotland's papers: Boris 'up for PM bid' but could be 'out by Xmas'Published4 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The majority of Saturday's papers lead with the race to be the next Conservative leader. The Daily Record reports that Boris Johnson is preparing to make a bid to become the prime minister for the second time. But they paper says some worried Tories fear he could be kicked back out of office after he admitted breaking the law over the Partygate scandal at Downing Street.Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports that Boris Johnson has said he is "up for it" as he flew home from his Caribbean holiday to try to "wrestle back" the keys to No10. Last-ditch talks with Rishi Sunak could be held today to avoid a clash for the Tory crown, the paper says. But, again, there is a warning from one senior Tory that Mr Johnson's return could be "catastrophic".Image caption, The National says Mr Johnson should never have been PM once, never mind twice. It reports the SNP'S Westminster leader Ian Blackford saying there will be a "wave of revulsion" across Scotland should Boris Johnson return as prime minister.Image caption, Senior Tories are trying to broker a face-to-face meeting between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak in a bid to end the "bloodletting" engulfing the party, the Scottish Daily Mail reports. The paper says Johnson is understood to be willing to meet his estranged former chancellor in the hope of burying the hatchet and "thrashing out a deal to govern together".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express also reports that Boris Johnson has declared that he's "up for it" as he prepares to launch an "extraordinary political comeback". The paper says he is flying back from holiday as support grows for his return as prime minister.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says Rishi Sunak is pushing towards a "coronation" in the Tory leadership race by securing the majority of MPs as Boris Johnson backers began warning of a stitch-up. The paper says it can reveal that Kemi Badenoch, the International Trade Secretary, and Suella Braverman, the former home secretary, are considering backing Johnson, in what would be a major boost that could unify the right of the party. Penny Mordaunt has told the paper that she promises a government of all the talents and puts a Whitehall shake-up at the heart of her Tory leadership pitch.Image caption, The Times reports that Rishi Sunak's supporters are urging Boris Johnson not to stand in the Tory leadership contest, warning that he would leave the Conservative Party in a "death spiral". The paper says Johnson's supporters are increasingly confident that he will have the support of the 100 Tory MPs needed to stand in the contest to replace Liz Truss.Image caption, The i newspaper reports that the Tory party is torn over the prospect of Boris Johnson returning to No10 after seven weeks. The paper says latest polling suggests Rishi Sunak would come closest to beating Keir Starmer at a general election.Image caption, The Daily Star reports that Boris Johnson has emerged as one of the favourites to replace Liz Truss as prime minister, along with a salad-based pun.Image caption, Elsewhere, The Scotsman leads with the threat of winter strikes in the health service after NHS Scotland staff dismissed an increased pay offer as "deeply insulting". The Scottish government's offer of a flat rate payment of £2,205 would have represented an average pay rise of 7%.Image caption, The Herald says a senior academic at the University of Glasgow has quit his teaching post after 35 years, claiming "a culture of misogyny is flourishing" within the medical school. It comes after the paper revealed last month that the university had launched an inquiry following complaints made against a professor and a consultant neurologist.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with two petitions being submitted to the Scottish government, urging ministers to "adopt" dangerous roads in the West Highlands and make them trunk roads. Campaigners hope this will lead to major investment to prevent landslips and rockfalls.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News focuses on a cost of living survey which says 60% of families fear they will not be able to pay their energy bills this winter. Four in 10 also worry about not being able to afford rent or mortgage payments.Image caption, And the Evening Express leads with a man being jailed after a drunken shove outside a club led to his victim suffering brain injuries.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.