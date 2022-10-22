Scotland's papers: Boris 'up for PM bid' but could be 'out by Xmas'

Image caption,

The Daily Telegraph says Rishi Sunak is pushing towards a "coronation" in the Tory leadership race by securing the majority of MPs as Boris Johnson backers began warning of a stitch-up. The paper says it can reveal that Kemi Badenoch, the International Trade Secretary, and Suella Braverman, the former home secretary, are considering backing Johnson, in what would be a major boost that could unify the right of the party. Penny Mordaunt has told the paper that she promises a government of all the talents and puts a Whitehall shake-up at the heart of her Tory leadership pitch.