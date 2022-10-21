Fergus McCreadie: Jazz pianist wins Scottish Album of the Year award
Pianist Fergus McCreadie has won the Scottish Album of the Year award.
The jazz and folk musician, 25, took the title for his album Forest Floor, which was also shortlisted for this year's Mercury Prize.
McCreadie is the first jazz artist to scoop the prize, previously won by the likes of Mogwai and Young Fathers.
His third studio album was praised by judges for its "folk-influenced sound" and "precisely placed notes and rich harmonies".
It went straight to number one on the UK's Jazz & Blues Albums Chart when it was released in April.
McCreadie, previously nominated in 2021 for his second album Cairn, also received £20,000 for winning the award.
Earlier this week, McCreadie performed at the Mercury Prize ceremony in London, after being nominated alongside Harry Styles, Sam Fender and winner Little Simz.
He also won Instrumentalist Of The Year at the Jazz FM awards on Thursday.
After an original longlist of 20 albums was reduced to 10 for the Scottish award, McCreadie beat fellow shortlisted nominees such as singer-songwriters Kathryn Joseph and Hamish Hawk, and emerging indie pop outfit Walt Disco.
McCreadie's first experience of playing music came with the bagpipes, growing up in Dollar in Clackmannanshire after his early childhood in Jamestown, Strathpeffer.
"I was not good at that at all," he told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme.
"But once I started playing jazz, I just loved the music. That became my main motivation and that's what I stuck doing.
"I first saw jazz pianists playing at about the age of 12 and it just changed my life. It looked so fun, so free and so creative in the way that everyone interacted with each other."