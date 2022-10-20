General election is now a democratic imperative, says Sturgeon
The first minister has said a UK general election is now a "democratic imperative" following the resignation of Liz Truss as prime minister.
Ms Truss resigned after just 45 days in the job as her government became engulfed in political turmoil.
Nicola Sturgeon said the situation was an "utter shambles", with ordinary people paying the price.
Ms Truss will remain in post until a successor formally takes over as Conservative Party leader.
She will become the shortest-serving prime minster in British history when she stands down.
Reacting to the news of Ms Truss's resignation, the first minister tweeted: "There are no words to describe this utter shambles adequately. It's beyond hyperbole - & parody.
"Reality though is that ordinary people are paying the price. The interests of the Tory party should concern no-one right now.
"A General Election is now a democratic imperative."
Ms Truss was elected by the Tory membership in September, but she lost authority after a series of U-turns.