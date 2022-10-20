General election is now a democratic imperative, says Sturgeon
The first minister has said a UK general election is now a "democratic imperative" following the resignation of Liz Truss as prime minister.
Ms Truss resigned after just 45 days in the job as her government became engulfed in political turmoil.
Nicola Sturgeon said the situation was an "utter shambles", with ordinary people paying the price.
Ms Truss will remain in post until a successor formally takes over as Conservative Party leader.
She will become the shortest-serving prime minster in British history when she stands down. A new leader will be appointed within a week.
Reacting to the news of Ms Truss's resignation, the first minister tweeted: "There are no words to describe this utter shambles adequately. It's beyond hyperbole - and parody.
"Reality though is that ordinary people are paying the price. The interests of the Tory party should concern no-one right now.
"A general election is now a democratic imperative."
Ms Truss was elected by the Tory membership in September, but she lost authority after a series of U-turns.
In a speech outside Downing Street, Ms Truss said the Conservative Party had elected her on a mandate to cut taxes and boost economic growth.
But given the situation, Ms Truss said: "I recognise that I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."
The Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar, has also called for a general election.
He said: "It's right that Liz Truss has resigned. But in truth, this entire Conservative government must go.
"The next Tory Leader will have no mandate to be prime minister. We need a general election now."
'Restore stability'
Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross said Ms Truss had made the "right decision" following "recent events".
He said in a statement: "I wish Liz Truss and her family well. No matter where you stand on her decisions as prime minister, politics can be very tough on people personally.
"She has made a difficult choice but it is the right decision. There were no other options after recent events.
"We must now move forward quickly with the election of a new leader and prime minister to restore stability for the good of the country."