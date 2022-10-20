UK government in 'chaos' after home secretary exit

Image caption,

Detectives have launched an investigation after a teenager was stabbed by a member of a balaclava gang in Edinburgh, says the Edinburgh Evening News. Two teenagers, aged 18 and 19, were attacked in the Leith Walk and Albert Place area of the Capital shortly after 01:00 on Wednesday. The 19-year-old suffered a stab wound to his leg during the incident and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. The 18-year-old was treated at the scene for an injury to his leg sustained while attempting to get away from the group, police said.