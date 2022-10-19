Fettes College teacher's extradition case postponed
An extradition hearing for an 83-year-old former teacher accused of sexually and physically assaulting boys at two Edinburgh schools has been postponed.
The man – who now lives in South Africa – taught at the private school, Fettes College, in the 1970s and also worked at Edinburgh Academy.
His appeal hearing was due to be heard next week but is now being pushed back, potentially to February.
The Crown Office said it was continuing to pursue the extradition.
South Africa approved the UK's extradition request in 2020.
Broadcaster Nicky Campbell, who attended Edinburgh Academy, is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the pensioner.
A letter from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), seen by BBC News, confirmed that the appeal hearing was being postponed.
It explained that, depending on the intervention of the South African justice minister, the case could be held in February.
'Years and years'
But South African lawyer Gary Eisenberg warned that it could take far longer for the case to be resolved.
He told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme: "It could take year and years and years before the full extent of a defence has been exhausted.
"There are a number of similar cases bubbling in this part of the world.
"And some of these people have been around since their arrest on an extradition request for years."
A COPFS spokesperson said: "We appreciate this process has been prolonged and difficult for the complainers.
"We continue to work with South African authorities to pursue the accused's extradition to be prosecuted in the Scottish criminal justice system."