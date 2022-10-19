Crown Office urged to improve handling of sexual history at trials
The way sexual history and character evidence is used in Scottish trials needs to improve, a new report says.
HM Inspector of Prosecutions in Scotland has examined the use of such evidence in sexual offence trials.
It found the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) made advances in recent years but it recommended further measures, including mandatory training for staff.
The Crown Office accepted the recommendations.
The report examined procedures related to sections 274 and 275 of the Criminal Procedure (Scotland) Act, which are designed to protect complainers from irrelevant or distressing questioning about their character or sexual behaviour when giving evidence in trials.
Section 274 is a general rule that evidence or questioning of this nature is not admissible in sexual offences cases.
If the prosecution and defence want to lead such evidence, they must make a section 275 application to the court which details what information is expected to be made known and why it is relevant to the case.
The inspectorate made nine recommendations, eight for the Crown Office and one for the Scottish government.
As well as compulsory training, the inspectorate called for updated guidance and said that complainers should be kept better informed about evidence presented in their cases.
'Dignity and privacy'
Laura Paton, chief inspector of prosecution in Scotland, acknowledged this area of the law was complex for prosecutors, defence agents and judges.
She said: "They, nonetheless, share a strong desire to ensure complainers are not subject to inappropriate or unnecessary intrusions upon their dignity and privacy."
Ms Paton continued: "We found the quality of Crown applications to be generally good, and they usually opposed applications made by the defence when it was appropriate to so do.
"However, there remains scope for further improvement.
"The Crown has already begun to address the report's recommendations by publishing new guidance, but more work is needed to make sure policies and guidance are effectively implemented."
More can be done to speak to complainers about Section 275 orders in a "sensitive, trauma-informed and complainer-led way", she added.
'Work to be done'
The Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC accepted the recommendations of the inspectorate's report.
"It is a priority for all prosecutors that complainers are treated with dignity and respect, and that they are not subjected to inappropriate questioning during a trial," she said.
"COPFS is committed to improving the experience of complainers in serious sexual offence cases, both in enhancing its own processes ... and in working with partners across the criminal justice sector.
"I was pleased to see that the inspectorate noted that Crown applications under this section of law were generally good and that it has developed its practices.
"However, there remains improvement work to be done, and I have instructed that this is taken forward as a matter of urgency."