Your pictures of Scotland: 14 - 21 October

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 14 and 21 October.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Jackie Davidson
"Snapped this amazing sight whilst up in Linn of Dee area," says Jackie Davidson of this shot of deer emerging from the water.
Duncan MacKintosh
Duncan MacKintosh was on Stonehaven beach to watch the sunrise.
Dave Stewart
"A mute swan behind a low stone wall on the Water of Leith," says Dave Stewart.
Lyndsay Christie
Lyndsay Christie took this snap of one-year-old Brodie, a labrador and cocker spaniel cross breed, during a beautiful sunrise at Crammond Beach.
Kelly Deans
Kelly Deans sighted a fox in Aberdeen and captured this stunning image.
Shona Alexander
Ayr Harbour with a double rainbow over it, captured by Shona Alexander.
Donald Scobie
Donald Scobie took a photo of this dog he saw on the Cuan ferry heading to the Isle of Luing.
Ross McLaren
"A Fyne find," says Ross McLaren. "This little cuttle was in Loch Fyne. Normally they're out at night, so to find this one at 9am was a real surprise."
Becky Adams
Becky Adams snapped this scenic view of Glen Rosa after coming over the saddle from Glen Sannox in Arran.
Ian Burns
Ian Burns spotted a cute baby Highland Cow with its mum in Dunlop, East Ayrshire.
Andy Prescott
Andy Prescott was in Peterculter, Aberdeen, looking over The Lovers Walk from the old Deeside Railway walk. What a breathtaking view!
Lister Cumming
Lister Cumming saw two beautifully-coloured jays fighting in what one can only assume was a territory dispute. Look at that beautiful blue in their wings.
Sorley Johnston
Sorley Johnston took a picture of Tarbat Ness lighthouse near Portmahomack, and said the sun caught the stonework as the dark skies revealed a rainbow.
Mihir Joglekar
A perfect moment between two cygnets on Loch Lomond, captured by Mihir Joglekar.
Graeme Towsey
Graeme Towsey took this picture near Newtonhill looking down the coast towards Stonehaven. He said he snapped this picture while out walking the dog, because he loved the way the sun caught the agricultural equipment and the mix of colours in the sky.
Carole Cardoo
Carole Cardoo went pumpkin picking with her family in the Clyde Valley and found the cutest wee baby pumpkins.
Colin Russell
Felix the horse was ready for his close-up on a beautiful sunny day at Langton Stables, captured by Colin Russell.
John Somerville
John Somerville took this picture of Kinnaird House close to Stenhousemuir and Carronshore.
Richard Paton
Richard Paton saw a Eurasian eagle owl at a flight demonstration at The Scottish Deer Centre in Fife. These magnificent birds have a wing span of about 6ft.
Stuart Neville
Stuart Neville captured a beautiful autumn day on Glasgow Green with a rainbow ending over The Briggait.
Russell Hart
Rory and Jinty taking in the view, captured by Russell Hart. How magnificent is the colour of their fur?
Malcolm Gillies
Scottish Canals illuminated the Kelpies in pink and blue in recognition of Baby Loss Awareness Week. Picture by Malcolm Gillies.
Graham Cameron
Graham Cameron captured this sunset from Connel.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

Related Topics