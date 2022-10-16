Scotland's papers: 'Ben Downing Street' and FM makes case for indyref2

Image caption,

The Sunday Telegraph writes Jeremy Hunt has the backing of the governor of the Bank of England. Andrew Bailey says there was an "immediate meeting of minds" when he spoke to the new chancellor following Kwasi Kwarteng's ousting on Friday. The paper quotes an unnamed senior Conservative predicting the departure of Ms Truss, with Mr Hunt now the dominant force. "She's in office, he's in power. That's why she's got to go," the source says.