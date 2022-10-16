Scotland's papers: 'Ben Downing Street' and FM makes case for indyref2

Scotland's papers: 'Ben Downing Street' and FM makes case for indyref2Published8 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Many of Sunday's front pages feature the fall out from Prime Minister Liz Truss' decision to sack Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday after just 38 days in the post. The Sunday Mail says pressure is now mounting on Ms Truss and there are reports of a plot to replace her with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.Image caption, The Scottish Sunday Express also reports there is "secret plot to oust" Ms Truss, claiming it's been told that around 100 MPs are backing a plan to bring the PM's "'catastrophic' stint in No 10 to an end and appoint her successor without a contest".Image caption, The Sunday Post reports Conservative MPs are being urged to agree a general election and "do the decent thing" to end the chaos. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the prime minister has "lost all credibility".Image caption, The Herald on Sunday quotes the first minister in its headline: "No country is better prepared for independence". Ms Sturgeon was speaking ahead of the launch of a new economic prospectus on independence which will be published on Monday.Image caption, A poll which suggests six in 10 voters would back Yes if they were convinced an independent Scotland would deliver higher pensions and an economy based on the health and happiness is the lead for The National.Image caption, JK Rowling steps her attack on the Scottish government's planned new law on gender recognition in the Sunday Times. Nicola Sturgeon has said the aim is to make the process of obtaining a gender recognition certificate less intrusive and traumatic, but the Harry Potter author says Ms Sturgeon will be to blame if it leads to more harassment or violence against women.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph writes Jeremy Hunt has the backing of the governor of the Bank of England. Andrew Bailey says there was an "immediate meeting of minds" when he spoke to the new chancellor following Kwasi Kwarteng's ousting on Friday. The paper quotes an unnamed senior Conservative predicting the departure of Ms Truss, with Mr Hunt now the dominant force. "She's in office, he's in power. That's why she's got to go," the source says.Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday leads with former PM John Major criticising the Netflix drama The Crown, accusing it of fabricating a "hurtful" lie against King Charles by depicting him as plotting against the Queen when he was Prince of Wales.Image caption, An "exclusive" interview with jailed socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is the Scottish Sun on Sunday's main story. She talks of her friendship with Prince Andrew and her regret that he is paying "such a high price" over his links with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.