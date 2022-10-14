Scotland's papers: PM 'on the ropes' as tax cut U-turn expected

Scotland's papers: PM 'on the ropes' as tax cut U-turn expectedPublished21 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Trouble in the Conservative leadership dominates a number of Scotland's front pages. Senior Conservatives are planning to replace Liz Truss with a joint ticket of Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, according to The Times. Unlike the summer leadership contest, MPs would propose just one person to succeed the prime minister, the paper notes.Image caption, The i focuses on the prime minister's decision to order a review of Kwasi Kwarteng's budget while he is in Washington for an International Monetary Fund (IMF) summit. Asked on his trip whether his position was in trouble, the chancellor said he is "100% not going anywhere", the paper reports.Image caption, The Scotsman calls a U-turn on corporation tax "inevitable" amid growing demands to scrap more elements of the mini-budget. The paper says Mr Kwarteng failed to answer if more climbdowns were coming during an interview in the US - but when asked whether he would drop plans to not increase corporation tax, he said "Let's see".Image caption, "I'm going nowhere" is the Metro's headline, picturing a "defiant" chancellor during his TV interview on Thursday. Mr Kwarteng told the IMF that he was "totally focused" on delivering the mini-budget, the paper reports.Image source, Daily TelegraphImage caption, The Daily Telegraph carries a similar headline, after the chancellor told the paper he has faced a "baptism of fire" since taking on the senior role. However, the paper says he insisted: "I really enjoy the Treasury."Image caption, Ms Truss' fate hangs in the balance, with the Scottish Daily Mail noting Tory whips believe the PM could face a leadership challenge if her chancellor's economic statement later this month fails to calm the markets. The paper adds some Conservatives have given her 17 days - the date Mr Kwarteng is due to deliver his Budget.Image caption, Despite opposition, the prime minister wants to stick with the government's mini-budget, the Scottish Daily Express writes. But she will only do so if she can ensure the numbers in Mr Kwarteng's upcoming statement add up.Image caption, Interested in the Daily Star's so-called Lettuce Cam? The paper tells its readers that bookies are offering odds of 6/1 that a lettuce it bought for 60p from Tesco will outlast Ms Truss as prime minister. Readers can follow the round green vegetable's progress on the paper's website.Image caption, Away from Westminster, The Herald reports the Scottish government has advised the public body responsible for Scotland's natural heritage of "significant pressures" on operations funding. The paper says there are plans to cut NatureScot's budget by 40% in the coming years.Image caption, The National leads with a quote from Glasgow Kelvin MSP Kaukab Stewart, of the SNP, who has challenged Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross to stand up to the PM on benefits. Ms Stewart told the paper it was "staggering" that the UK government would look to impose "the largest ever real-terms cut to benefits during the cost-of-living crisis".Image caption, A woman has spoken to the Daily Record after the man who killed her sister was released from jail after 14 years. Emrys Taylor, 79, killed his wife Lillian with an axe at their home in Midlothian in 2008, the paper reports.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with a "depopulation crisis" in the Highlands and islands following the results of an "alarming" study.Image caption, A man who ran an events company has been jailed after he attacked a 12-year-old girl at a Perthshire caravan park last year, the Evening Telegraph reports.Image caption, The Courier leads with Network Rail's plans to electrify the east coast line, which the paper says could cause "years of chaos" for commuters.Image caption, Plans have been submitted to open a swingers club in an industrial estate, reports the Edinburgh Evening News. The paper reports that Cornucopia, the company behind the plans, said the members-only club will "all be consenting adults" with no sex workers involved in the scheme.Image caption, The Evening Express leads with frustration over First Bus plans to cut a route that takes in Aberdeen Airport and the P&J Live arena.Image caption, And "The Hand of Wad" is the Scottish Sun's main headline, with the paper focusing on the sale of a football from one of the game's most famous matches. The referee, who awarded Argentina's Diego Maradona's handball in the 1986 World Cup match against England, is trying to sell the ball for £3m, the paper reports.