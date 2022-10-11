Creeslough blast: Celtic plan tribute before Champions League game
- Published
Celtic will hold a silence for the 10 victims of the Creeslough explosion before the team's Champions League match on Tuesday.
The club also confirmed the players would wear black armbands for the game against German side RB Leipzig.
It comes on the same day as the funeral of Celtic supporter Martin McGill, who died in the blast.
Mr McGill, 49, was originally from Scotland but moved to County Donegal to look after his parents.
He was described as a "devoted son" who cared for his elderly mother after the death of his father.
Mr McGill's funeral will take place at St Michael's Church in the village on Tuesday afternoon.
It will follow the funeral Mass for Jessica Gallagher, 24, which is taking place earlier in the day.
An Garda Síochána (Irish police) continues to investigate the cause of the blast which happened on Friday afternoon in a building complex that included a service station and convenience store and residential apartments.
The store, which included a post office, was the main shop serving the 400-strong village, which has been mourning the loss of life.
The other eight victims were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe; 14-year-old Leona Harper; 48-year-old James O'Flaherty; 39-year-old Catherine O'Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; 59-year-old Hugh Kelly and 49-year-old Martina Martin.
The Scottish champions has announced that the Celtic FC Foundation would donate £10,000 to the Creeslough Community Support Fund.
The fund has been set up by the Irish Red Cross to provide rapid and long term assistance to the community.
In a statement the club said: "Everyone at Celtic Football Club wishes to send our most sincere condolences to the families of the 10 people who tragically died in Creeslough, Donegal on Friday and we offer our full support to the entire community, which is suffering so much at this difficult time."
The Glasgow side added that County Donegal had a "long and emotional connection" with the club.
The statement concluded: "The area is home to a large contingent of Celtic supporters, one of whom being Martin McGill, who tragically lost his life in the incident.
"We send our heartfelt sympathies to the families of all of the victims and the people of Creeslough.
"Our thoughts, prayers and support are with you all at this difficult time. You'll Never Walk Alone."