SNP members back increasing school age to six
SNP members have backed a motion that would see the age children start school increased to six years old.
Toni Guigliano, the party's policy convener, also proposed introducing a "statutory play-based kindergarten stage for three to six-year-olds".
Members overwhelmingly passed the motion at the SNP conference, which will not necessarily become policy.
The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said care should be exercised if the motion is implemented.
It would bring Scotland into line with countries such as Finland, where formal education starts at seven.
Speaking at the conference, Mr Giugliano said: "We're clearly saying we want a kindergarten stage for three to six-year-olds that is universal and funded, that's not the same as what we're doing now."
Mr Giugliano claimed that teachers were under pressure to teach "reading, writing and reckoning" due to assessments in the early stages of primary school, putting "pressure" on children.
He added: "To parents, the teachers and the children that are watching this debate unfold right now, what is the message from this conference hall we want to send them?
"That we've got their back or that we're sticking to a system that is no longer fit for purpose? That's our choice."
The proposal does not include a timeframe as Mr Guigliano told BBC Radio Scotland's The Sunday Show in July there would have to be investment in staff and training.
It would see a kindergarten stage for three to six-year-olds, which would amount to increasing early years education by 12 months.
This would be followed by six years of primary education.
Last year, Audit Scotland warned that the gap between what Scotland's poorest and richest young people were achieving in school "remained wide".
'Hijacked as a Trojan horse'
EIS union general secretary Andrea Bradley, who spoke at a fringe event during the conference, said care should be exercised if the motion was implemented.
She said: "EIS agrees with the thrust of the motion that was debated this morning, but we're deeply wary that the proposition could be hijacked and ridden as a Trojan horse, by those who don't have the interest of our youngest learners at heart, but who do have their eyes on pounds and pence."
Ms Bradley expressed concerns that the creation of a kindergarten system would mean fewer teachers dealing with the youngest pupils.