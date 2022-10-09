Widespread disruption as ScotRail strike goes ahead
ScotRail has warned of widespread disruption as ScotRail staff stage a 24-hour strike.
The industrial action follows the RMT union's rejection of the latest pay offer made to non-driving rail workers.
Dispatchers, station staff, conductors, ticket examiners and cleaners are among staff who will not be working.
The RMT has appealed to the public to "bear with them" as they fight for a "fair offer" to cover the rising cost of living.
The strike was confirmed on Thursday when the RMT said it would not recommend members accept an improved offer tabled by ScotRail two days earlier.
The rail operator said there would be no services running between Glasgow and Edinburgh and just a handful on three central belt routes.
The following services are the only ones in operation between 07.30 and 18.30:
- Milngavie - Edinburgh Waverley (half hourly service)
- Glasgow Central - Lanark (hourly service)
- Glasgow Central - Larkhall (hourly service)
ScotRail said customers should only travel if they really needed to and should consider alternative options where possible.
The company said the limited services were all it could offer due to the number of contingency staff required to cover the shifts of those on strike.
This strike is separate from the RMT's dispute with Network Rail which has seen disruption across the whole of Britain's railway network on a number of days since July.
The last offer made to staff was a 5% increase, but the RMT, which represents the majority of non-driver Scotrail staff, is holding out for more.
Mick Hogg, senior organiser for Scotland and Northern Ireland, told BBC Scotland: "We are seeking a pay increase that reflects the cost of living crisis. Inflation is running at 12.3% and what we are seeking is a fair settlement that comes somewhere near.
"We feel 8.2-8.3% is a fair offer. If it is good enough for the Scottish government to give bin workers and teachers a 10% pay increase then it is good enough for rail workers. "
He added: "The bosses don't hold back when they give themselves pay rises and we have a situation within Scotland's railway where the managing director is on a salary of £335,000 and we have a CEO of ScotRail holdings on £120,000 for a three-day week."
Mr Hogg said the union would "seriously consider" an offer of 8.2-8.3% and that the 5% on the table was "way below what we would consider to be a reasonable offer".
He said that, at present, no further talks were planned.
ScotRail said it had been informed by the RMT that its general grades members would also take part in an overtime and rest day working ban from Friday 14 October, which would have some impact to ScotRail services until the dispute was resolved.
The rail operator said it was disappointed with the current situation.
Phil Campbell, head of customer operations, said: "We're really disappointed that the dispute with the RMT has reached this outcome, given the strength of the improved pay offer ScotRail made.
"This strike action does nothing for the railway's recovery at this fragile time. It will severely impact our customers and it will also cost our staff through lost wages.
"Due to the large number of ScotRail staff who are members of the RMT, ScotRail customers should expect significant disruption to services on Monday, 10 October, as we won't be able to operate the vast majority of our services.
"We remain open to resolving this dispute."