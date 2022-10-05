Union considers new pay offer from ScotRail
- Published
A union representing ScotRail workers will meet later to consider a new pay offer aimed at avoiding more strikes.
The undisclosed deal was offered on Tuesday during talks between the train operator and RMT union.
The RMT had rejected an earlier 5% pay rise as an effective wage cut for its members because of the soaring rate of inflation.
ScotRail workers are next due to walk out on Monday 10 October.
The nationalised railway company has said the industrial action would have "significant consequences" on the service it can offer that day.
The proposed strike is part of a wave of industrial action on the railways across the UK.
Cross-border services were interrupted on Wednesday by a 24-hour UK-wide strike by the train drivers union Aslef that affected Avanti West Coast services.
RMT members staged their latest walkouts at the weekend in the dispute with Network Rail over pay, jobs and conditions, with another strike expected on 8 October. Network Rail workers operate signal boxes and maintain the track.
However, RMT members employed by ScotRail could stage their own 24-hour strike on Monday 10 October if the ongoing talks do not bring about an agreement.
Strike action by the RMT in August saw most of ScotRail's services cancelled with just 11 routes in the central belt, Fife, and the Scottish Borders operating.
The strike on Monday would be the first formal industrial action at ScotRail in the current round of rail strikes.
The RMT rejected a 5% pay offer. At talks on Tuesday a new offer was made.
Neither side is giving details but it will be discussed on Thursday by the RMT.
The union and ScotRail are then expected to meet but if the offer is rejected outright, Monday's strike would seem inevitable.