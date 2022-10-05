Caledonian Sleeper contract to end seven years early
- Published
The Scottish government is terminating the contract to run the Caledonian Sleeper service seven years early.
Serco will stop operating the cross-border rail service in June 2023 rather than in 2030.
The company had sought to renegotiate the contract after disruption to rail services during the pandemic.
But Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said its proposal had been rejected because it did not represent value for money to the public.
She added that Serco had "delivered well" and said it had significantly improved the service over the last seven years.
The Caledonian Sleeper, which has been operating in various forms since 1873, runs overnight trains between Scotland and London.
There is a Lowlander route between London and Glasgow and Edinburgh, and a Highlander route to Aberdeen, Inverness and Fort William.
The current franchise was awarded to out-sourcing giant Serco in a deal worth £800m over the 15-year term, which came into effect in March 2015.
In 2019 it unveiled a new £150m fleet of trains which the company said would "transform" the journey.
Serco tried to renegotiate the terms of the contract through a process known as rebasing.
However, Ms Gilruth told MSPs that this had been rejected and that the contract would now end next June.
She said new arrangements would be put in place to ensure that the service continues beyond next summer.