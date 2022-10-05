Covid inquiry families face uncertainty over resignations - Yousaf
Bereaved families of Covid victims face "uncertainty" after resignations from Scotland's public inquiry, the health secretary has said.
Humza Yousaf said the departures would "impact" relatives seeking answers.
The review's lead counsel and three junior counsels quit on Thursday, followed by the resignation of chairwoman Lady Poole on Friday.
A lawyer representing bereaved families described the inquiry as a "sinking ship".
The Scottish Covid-19 public inquiry confirmed that four members of its legal team had stood down. Inquiry chair Lady Poole was also said to be leaving for personal reasons.
The review is yet to hold a session or set out the parameters of its investigation.
Mr Yousaf said it was up to the chair to determine the timescale of the process.
"It's not for me to tell a chair of an inquiry, look you have got to get a move on, start hearings here there on whenever," he told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme.
The SNP minister continued: "Clearly the chair stepping down from the inquiry, and indeed some legal counsel choosing to do the same, is going to impact relatives.
"They are going to have to questions. There is going to be a level of uncertainty.
"Now it's incumbent on government to work of course with the Lord President to see if we can try to appoint another member of the judiciary to take Lady Poole's place."
The review will look at the Scottish government's actions throughout the pandemic, from introducing lockdown to the delivery of testing and vaccines.
It will also focus on infection control in care homes, including the transfer of patients from hospitals.
'Dismay and anger'
The UK inquiry, which was set up after the Scottish equivalent, began with a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. It will not hold public hearings until 2023.
Lawyer Aamer Anwar, acting for the Scottish branch of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, said there was "dismay and anger" and branded the probe a "sinking ship".
He told BBC Scotland it was "astonishing" that the Scottish inquiry had made little progress.
He added: "The families for many months in Scotland have expressed grave concerns about not being front and centre of the Scottish inquiry as they were promised by the Scottish government.
"Any new judge coming in to chair the Scottish inquiry must be robust, must be independent and also have sufficient experience to carry out their role without interference from anyone and their first task will be to win the trust of the bereaved families."
There is an insistence from within the inquiry that Lady Poole really did leave for personal reasons.
But her decision came the day after two-thirds of its lawyers quit - and in the days leading up to the UK-wide inquiry beginning to great fanfare in London.
Some in legal circles have remarked upon how the UK inquiry appears to have moved more quickly and smoothly into holding hearings.
And opposition MSPs are less than impressed that there was no mention of other resignations when they were briefed about Lady Poole's departure by the government.
Ministers are quick to underline that the inquiry is wholly independent, and looks after its own staffing without any government input.
But they are sure to face a barrage of questions in parliament about how things will get back on track, and when bereaved families can expect to hear some answers.
A spokesperson for the inquiry said: "We can confirm that four members of the counsel team have left the inquiry. We are immensely grateful for their contribution to the inquiry's progress and wish them every success.
"The independent inquiry is continuing its important work on behalf of the public pending the appointment of a new chair."
The inquiry's website states "it is too early for us to be able to give a detailed timeline".
Lady Poole has offered to assist her successor while serving her notice period.
A Scottish government spokesman said: "A public inquiry operates independently of ministers. As a result, the procedure, conduct and operation of the inquiry, including staffing and counsel appointments, are matters for the chair.
"The Scottish government is keen to help ensure the excellent progress made so far by the inquiry is continued. Consequently, work to appoint a new chair is being progressed at pace.
"The deputy first minister has already spoken with the Lord President about arrangements for appointing a new judicial chair.
"Having advised MSPs on Monday he undertook to provide a further update to parliament about a replacement chair at the earliest opportunity."