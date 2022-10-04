Covid in Scotland: Four lawyers step down from public inquiry
The Scottish Covid-19 public inquiry has confirmed that four members of its legal team have stood down.
It follows the resignation of the inquiry chair, Lady Poole, who is said to be leaving for personal reasons.
The review will look at the Scottish government's actions throughout the pandemic, from introducing lockdown to the delivery of testing and vaccines.
It will also focus on infection control in care homes, including the transfer of patients from hospitals.
A spokesperson for the inquiry said: "We can confirm that four members of the counsel team have left the inquiry.
"We are immensely grateful for their contribution to the inquiry's progress and wish them every success.
"The independent inquiry is continuing its important work on behalf of the public pending the appointment of a new chair."
Lady Poole has offered to assist her successor while serving her notice period.