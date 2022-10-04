Scotland's papers: 'New Tory rebellion' after U-turn on tax cut

Scotland's papers: 'New Tory rebellion' after U-turn on tax cutPublished9 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Many of Tuesday's papers lead with reaction to the government scrapping plans to abolish the top rate of tax for high earners. The i reports that Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing a new rebellion on plans to cut public spending to help cover the cost of £43bn of the remaining tax cuts announced in the mini-budget. Reflecting wider anger in some ranks of the Conservative Party, the paper reports that a former minister is warning a combination of cuts and a bad Office for Budget Responsibility economic outlook could end her premiership.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph also carries reports of a new battle Ms Truss faces with Tory MPs over reducing benefits. Downing Street is considering not increasing universal credit payments in line with inflation and instead raising it by a lower figure, such as the increase in average earnings, to encourage those on benefits into work, the paper reports.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail claims the PM has been warned to "get a grip", saying her U-turn on the 45p tax rate has left supporters worried about her determination to pursue the rest of her radical programme. The PM is refusing to rule out more U-turns, the paper says.Image caption, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng admitted to having a "tough day" after the tax cut U-turn, but insisted he can now get on with the job of turning round the economy, reports the Metro. It comes as new polls show Labour surging ahead of the Tories, with leads of 25 and 28 points respectively.Image caption, The Scotsman says despite the U-turn on the 45p rate, Mr Kwarteng is still committed to taking 1p off the basic rate of income tax, reversing April's increase in national insurance and scrapping the planned increase in corporation tax.Image caption, The Times Scotland reports that Priti Patel, who served as home secretary in Boris Johnson's cabinet, will fire a warning shot over Ms Truss's "unfunded tax cuts". In her first significant intervention since returning to the back benches, Ms Patel will accuse the prime minister and chancellor of "spending today with no thought of tomorrow", adding that the Conservative Party will "live or die" by its economic credibility, the paper says.Image caption, The Herald leads with warnings that up to £18bn of public service cuts could "inflict a new wave of devastating Tory austerity". The paper says concerns have been raised that despite the humiliation, public services are braced for cuts of up to £18bn after Mr Kwarteng confirmed on Monday that budgets will not be topped up in line with soaring rates of inflation. The Chancellor said that it was the correct move to stick within the spending allocations agreed in 2021, despite inflation reaching more than double the forecast peak of 4% made at the time.Image caption, According to the Daily Record, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross was branded a "flip-flop" on Monday after he ditched his previous support for Tory plans to slash the top rate of income tax for millionaires. He had repeatedly backed Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget despite a furious backlash from international markets and opposition parties.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express reports that the judge appointed to lead the Scottish Covid-19 inquiry is resigning from the role. Lady Poole was appointed in December to chair the inquiry, however she has given notice of her intention to step down from the key post for personal reasons. The judge has offered to assist her successor while serving her notice period.Image caption, The prime minister has said there should not be a second independence referendum even if the Supreme Court deems it legal, according to The National.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports Rosemary MacDowell, 80, the wife of double murderer William MacDowell, 80, will not face any criminal charges herself, according to police.Image caption, The Courier says Dunfermline is now the newest city in Scotland, despite its ancient history, having been granted City status as part of Queen Elizabeth II's diamond jubilee celebrations. The city welcomed the King and the Queen Consort to the City Chambers on Monday for an official ceremony to hand over the Letters Patent, confirming the new city status.Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland leads with warnings Britain faces a "significant risk" of gas shortages this winter, as the supply from Russia to Europe has been all but cut off. Regulator Ofgem said the country might face a "gas supply emergency", in a letter written to Scottish energy firm SSE, which had written to Ofgem asking that the regulator should urgently address the risk of possible insolvencies.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph reports on former footballer Christian Nade's battle with depression. The paper says he tried to take his own life in the freezing waters of the Forth. The 38-year-old says he was diagnosed with depression in 2018, which affected him for much of his career.Image caption, The final sections of the track for Edinburgh's £207m tram extension are soon to be laid as the project prepares for the electrification of the full line, says the Edinburgh Evening News. The first section to be electrified will be between St Andrew Square and Elm Row at the end of November, followed by the whole route to Newhaven tram stop in December.Image caption, Plans to set up franchising to take bus services into public control are being asked to be given the green light on Tuesday, reports the Glasgow Times. The franchise model would see the council, as a transport authority, have the power to regulate fares and routes across the city. Franchising is expected to cost as much as £15m and take seven years before it is in place.Image caption, The Evening Express carries new images of a reimagined Aberdeen city centre as a consultation reveals plans to drastically reduce traffic on Union Street.