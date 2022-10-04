Scotland's papers: 'New Tory rebellion' after U-turn on tax cut

Image caption,

The Herald leads with warnings that up to £18bn of public service cuts could "inflict a new wave of devastating Tory austerity". The paper says concerns have been raised that despite the humiliation, public services are braced for cuts of up to £18bn after Mr Kwarteng confirmed on Monday that budgets will not be topped up in line with soaring rates of inflation. The Chancellor said that it was the correct move to stick within the spending allocations agreed in 2021, despite inflation reaching more than double the forecast peak of 4% made at the time.