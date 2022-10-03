Kaye Adams: 'I blanked before Strictly dance-off'
- Published
Loose Women star Kaye Adams admitted she was like a "rabbit in headlights" before she became the first celebrity to depart Strictly.
The Scottish broadcaster found herself up against singer Matt Goss in the dance-off, before the judges chose to send her home.
Adams, 59, told BBC's Strictly - It Takes Two she could not argue with the decision.
But her partner Kai Widdrington said she should be proud of her efforts.
After finding herself in the bottom two, Adams, who also hosts a BBC Radio Scotland show, and Widdrington danced the Charleston to Music! Music! Music!
Reflecting on the performance, she said: "I did it as well as I could. That's all I can really say.
"You know, as I have said from the beginning, I am not a dancer - which is perfectly obvious - but I gave it everything that I could."
After the couple's performance, Bros singer Goss, 54, took to the dancefloor with his partner Nadiya Bychkova to perform their samba to Night Fever by the Bee Gees in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.
The judges' scores this week were added to those from last week, and were then combined with the results of the viewers' votes to decide the lowest-scoring two couples.
Craig Revel Horwood told Adams she "under performed" as he scored her four out of ten.
Adams, who lives in Glasgow, said his comments were "fair enough" but added: " I really don't know how to perform it more. I just don't have that."
She also admitted that she found the dance-off experience "really difficult".
Adams told programme host Rylan Clark-Neal: "I've seen a few people say 'She was like a rabbit in the headlights'.
"All I can say is 'Yeah, I was. I blanked. I was tired'."
Widdrington paid tribute to his partner and said she had made great progress since week one when she was a "bundle of nerves".
Reflecting on the dance, he said: "Yes it wasn't like the best Charleston the world has ever seen but, for you, it was a massive achievement because it was something to come back with.
"It was to come back with a bang and, you know, alright it didn't fall our way in the end, but you should be proud of that."
The judging panel delivered their verdicts on Sunday after both couples had danced for a second time.
Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all chose to save Goss and Bychkova.
But head judge Shirley Ballas revealed that she would have saved Adams and Widdrington.
'It was a hell of a lot of fun'
When asked if she agreed with her fellow judges, Ballas said: "I didn't, I thought due to a little better quality, I would have saved Kaye and Kai."
Questioned by host Tess Daly about her time on the show, Adams said: "It was the right result and I did make mistakes, and when it comes to that high-pressured situation that's what happens.
"So I am delighted for Matt and Nadiya, the only person I am just sorry for is this wonderful man (Widdrington), who has just been so brilliant.
"It was a hell of a lot of fun, I said my ambition was to learn to love to dance, and actually I have seen a whole new side to myself, it's opened a little door.
"It's been a wonderful experience and to spend time with such talented people who love the show so much has been a joy."