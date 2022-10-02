Scotland's papers: 'Urgent' talks with Truss and ferry legal threat

Scotland's papers: 'Urgent' talks with Truss and ferry legal threatPublished30 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Scotland on Sunday leads with a nationwide travel warning Holidaymakers have been told they face rising prices and a risk of fuel surcharges, following the "fall-out" from last week's mini-budget. The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford, speaking ahead of the Conservative party conference in Birmingham, that PM Liz Truss had "no mandate to impose greater austerity on Scotland".Image caption, The National leads with an image of Liz Truss dressed as Buzz Lightyear, with the headline "Impunity and Beyond". It claims the "worst of Truss yet to come" and says the SNP is warning of a new age of Tory austerity.Image caption, According to the Sunday Times, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng attended a drinks event with hedge fund managers just hours after delivering his mini-budget. The paper says the chancellor gave guests insights about planned spending cuts, raising questions about his political judgement. But the lead story for the paper focuses on Liz Truss's reported advice to King Charles III not to attend November's COP27 climate change conference, where he was due to deliver a speech.Image caption, On the front of the Sunday Telegraph, the prime minister defends last month's mini-budget. In an interview with the paper, Ms Truss says that "tough decisions" are required to boost growth, adding that voters are more concerned with education and jobs than with polls.Image caption, The wealthiest Scots must pay higher taxes to help tackle climate change, according to a report in the Sunday Post. A 133-page study by Stop Climate Chaos Scotland concludes that the rich need to pay more if Scotland is to hit emission targets while helping developing countries.Image caption, A Polish firm is considering suing the Scottish government after suggestions that the controversial contract for two terries could have been rigged, writes the Sunday Mail. Remontowa, which previously built three CalMac ferries, believes it has been a victim of bias as Ferguson's shipyard was run by independence-supporting Jim McColl.Image caption, The Sun on Sunday claims the ex-Rangers player Jermain Defoe had an extra-marital affair weeks after marrying businesswoman Donna Tierney.Image caption, The Sunday Express is reporting that a man has been charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. The nine-year-old was shot in her home in Liverpool. Thomas Cashman has also been charged with the attempted murder of the girl's mother and Joseph Nee.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.