Scotland's papers: 'Urgent' talks with Truss and ferry legal threat

According to the Sunday Times, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng attended a drinks event with hedge fund managers just hours after delivering his mini-budget. The paper says the chancellor gave guests insights about planned spending cuts, raising questions about his political judgement. But the lead story for the paper focuses on Liz Truss's reported advice to King Charles III not to attend November's COP27 climate change conference, where he was due to deliver a speech.