Princess of Wales meets crew of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle
Royal Navy sailors from HMS Glasgow have been meeting the Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle.
Last year the princess became the sponsor of the City Class Type 26 frigate, which is currently under construction in Govan.
At Windsor, she spoke to dozens of sailors about the building of the ship and their life in the Navy.
Following the Queen's death, Kate is now known as the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.
HMS Glasgow is an advanced anti-submarine warship, designed to provide protection to the UK's nuclear deterrent and aircraft carriers.
It is one of three being constructed at the shipyard, on the banks of the River Clyde, the other two being the HMS Cardiff and HMS Belfast.
They will be based at Devonport Naval Base in Plymouth.
Darran Sullivan, the ship's executive warrant officer, said. "It was a huge honour to be invited to Windsor Castle and to meet Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales.
"The appointment of sponsor signals an enduring connection between the ship's crew and Her Royal Highness.
"It is clear from meeting her that she has a real interest in HMS Glasgow and in the lives of those who will serve onboard."