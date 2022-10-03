Scotland's papers: Gove leads Tory 'rebellion' as tax vote 'delayed'Published9 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Metro leads on former cabinet minister Michael Gove's criticism of the mini-budget. The former levelling-up secretary called the mini-budget "not Conservative" and criticised "a number of mistakes" in Ms Truss's plan to grow the economy by increasing the amount of borrowing.Image caption, The Scotsman says on the first day of the Conservative conference in Birmingham, Mr Gove, the former levelling up secretary, signalled he would not vote to scrap the 45p rate, saying it displays the "wrong values" and that Ms Truss does not have a mandate for the move.Image caption, Mr Gove is joined by his former cabinet colleague Grant Shapps in criticising the PM's tax-cutting plans. Writing in the Times, he said the government should not be making "big giveaways to those who need them least".Image caption, Reflecting the wider anger from within the Conservative ranks, the i opts for the headline: "Tory rebellion builds against defiant PM." The paper reports that Ms Truss faces a "growing revolt", with rebel MPs believing they can force the government into a U-turn on its 45p tax cut plans. It comes after Labour surged in the polls following the mini-budget.Image caption, The prime minister is to delay the vote on removing the 45p tax rate following a growing rebellion among Tory MPs against the proposal, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper says Liz Truss will not ask MPs to approve the tax cut until they have seen how it will be funded in the chancellor's medium-term plan on 23 November. The measure was outlined in last Friday's mini-budget, which sparked market turmoil and saw the value of the pound plummet.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail says Tory MPs are mounting pressure on Ms Truss to perform a U-turn on her plans to axe the 45p income tax band, which gifts an average £10,000 to the 600,000 highest earners in the UK at a time when ministers are eyeing real-terms cuts to welfare.Image caption, The Daily Express's lead story is on Mr Kwarteng's vow to "stay the course" with his economic plan. The paper reports that the chancellor will tell the Conservative Party conference on Monday that the government has an "iron-clad commitment to fiscal discipline" in an attempt to draw a line under the market turmoil of the past week.Image caption, "Truss will be gone by Christmas'" is the headline on the front of the Daily Record, which quotes a former cabinet minister's damning verdict on the new leader's premiership. Ms Truss will be ousted by Christmas unless she abolishes her planned tax cuts for the wealthy, the source tells the paper.Image caption, Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison has hit back at suggestions that an independent Scotland would be "in the mire" and worse off amid the current economic turmoil created by the UK government, says The National. The paper says The SNP MSP pointed out that the Scottish government "cannot mitigate everything" the Tory Westminster government imposes due to their finite budget.Image caption, The Herald leads on warnings from a leading charity that going without essentials like food and heating is now "endemic" in Scotland. The paper says the cost of living crisis has left one in 10 families cold and hungry before winter hits, a situation that was described as "shameful" by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF).Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News also leads on the JRF report. The survey, involving 4,196 people, found that almost one in five low-income households (a monthly net income of less than £2,063) have sold household belongings to deal with rising costs - compared to 5% for higher income households (an income of more than £4,000). Two in three (65%) have skipped meals or heated their home less often while three quarters have cut back on basics such as taking children out of nursery or stopped socialising.Image caption, Health chiefs in the north have spent more than £10m on agency staff and locums in just five months, reports The Press and Journal. New figures show that NHS Highland spends an "eye-watering" £2m a month to prop up services with high-cost agency staff.Image caption, In other news, The Scottish Sun reports on Melanie Brown's appearance at a Conservative conference event run by the paper and Women's Aid. The former Spice Girl has called for more support for domestic abuse victims. "How many more must die?" is the paper's headline.Image caption, The Courier says tributes have been paid to a "hero" Kinross High School teacher who survived a tsunami in 2004. Guy Hawksford, who has died aged 77, had worked around the world in engineering before settling as a physics teacher in Kinross. His wife Morna said he seemed to have a sixth sense; an ability that alerted him to danger, which saved them both from perishing in the 2004 tsunami in Asia.Image caption, Health bosses are pleading with people to stay away from Aberdeen's A&E department, saying it is under "extreme pressure", reports the Evening Express.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads on a court's ruling allowing a "pervert" to access adult material online, as long as social workers are aware.Image caption, And finally, the Daily Star has an image of a giant burger on its front page, accompanied by the headline "Happy meal". The paper says that the fast food item can help ward off depression, citing an unlikely finding from a new study.