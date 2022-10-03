Scotland's papers: Gove leads Tory 'rebellion' as tax vote 'delayed'

Image caption,

The prime minister is to delay the vote on removing the 45p tax rate following a growing rebellion among Tory MPs against the proposal, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper says Liz Truss will not ask MPs to approve the tax cut until they have seen how it will be funded in the chancellor's medium-term plan on 23 November. The measure was outlined in last Friday's mini-budget, which sparked market turmoil and saw the value of the pound plummet.